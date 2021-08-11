PARISH — The annual Horning family reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the home of Brian and Maryanne Horning, 147 Kipp Road, Parish.
Bring drinks, chairs and a dish to pass. Don’t forget donations for the auction.
For more information contact Maryanne at 315-625-7503.
