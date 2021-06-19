PARISH - George Horning, lifelong resident of the town of Parish, is running for Parish Highway Superintendent in the Republican Primary on June 22.
Horning has worked in the construction trade in many positions from laborer, to superintendent, to owner. He understands learning from the bottom up and has proven leadership skills. He has worked on sewer and water plants, road construction crews, commercial building construction, a self-employed logger and both gas and diesel automotive mechanic.
Horning said, “I encourage town people to attend meetings and see what is going on in their town. Many would be surprised. It is a time when taxpayers need to be aware and to educate themselves. It is the taxpayer’s money, and they need to who is spending their money and on what services. Taxpayers are the employer, the elected are theemployees.”
Horning is endorsed by the Town of Parish Republican Committee.
