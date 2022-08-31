Horse in the town of Mexico dies of EEEV

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that a horse which died in the town of Mexico has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released by the state Department of Health. The horse had not been vaccinated for EEEV.

The health department is working closely with the state Department of Health to prepare for aerial spraying. Details will be announced as soon as plans are finalized to ensure the public has ample time to prepare.

