OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that a horse that was stabled in the town of Williamstown has died. A sample was collected on Oct. 2 and test results released on Oct. 24 by the New York State Department of Health were positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus. The Oswego County Health Department received the report on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that EEE-infected mosquitoes remain active in the environment until the first heavy frost occurs.
“We’re still having warm days in our area and have not had a widespread hard frost yet,” said Huang. “Until we have that killing frost, people in all areas of Oswego County need to fully protect themselves from mosquito bites when they participate in outdoor activities, particularly with hunting season upon us and people heading out into the woods.”
He advises people to continue to use insect repellents; limit outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors; and eliminate standing water around the home. Repellents containing DEET are the most effective and should be used with caution and according to label instructions. Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.
For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/west_nile_virus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.