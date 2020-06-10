WATERTOWN – The New York State Tug Hill Commission is providing a free training webinar, how to enhance transparency in planning proceedings, from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23
Public confidence in government is low. Local leaders must find opportunities to bring the public “under the tent” as it relates to planning decisions. Simply “checking the boxes” in terms of open meetings requirements is not enough to ensure that the public understands projects and their potential impact. This session will examine best practices and inexpensive (or free) tools to ensure the public understands the impact of proposed projects and your thought process in arriving at a final decision.
The webinar will be conducted by Matt Horn, ICMA-CM, Director of Municipal Services at the MRB Group, mrbgroup.com/.
Horn is a former city manager with a strong background in infrastructure planning, strategic development and community engagement. He has extensive experience in municipal budgeting and finance, collaborative service delivery, comprehensive planning, downtown revitalization and economic development. His municipal consulting background includes internal process auditing, public relations assistance and guidance, and development of local government management capacity, as well as long-term strategic planning for community growth.
Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_998O8L DGQ3WQgBkvq6odxg
