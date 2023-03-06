Huhtamaki kicks off Fulton Block Builders fundraising campaign

FULTON - Mark Southwick, Huhtamaki Plant Manager for Fulton Operations, presented Fulton Block Builders (FBB) Administrative Director Linda Eagan with a check for $3,000 to support FBB’s community revitalization grant program.
“Grounded in our core values of care, dare and deliver, Huhtamaki believes it is important to do the right thing by each other and our customers: including the communities where we work and live,” said Southwick.
“FBB’s work aligns strongly with Huhtamaki’s beliefs. Therefore, Huhtamaki is proud to support this program. FBB is starting the seventh year of the program and Huhtamaki can see a dramatic change in the look and attitude around the city. Furthermore, this $3,000 donation will be compounded by the 2-to-1 match from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and the 4-to-1 match made by the participating residents. That’s a win-win-win!”
“In the six short years, Fulton residents have invested $3.3 million in their properties and families are once again choosing Fulton as a place to live, work, and play,” said Eagan. “FBB approved 25 blocks and 201 properties for grants in 2022. Since its start in 2017, FBB has awarded 1,236 matching grants. We are proud of our successes and thank our supporters, particularly Huhtamaki. Without this local funding, FBB wouldn’t be in existence.”
