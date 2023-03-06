Huhtamaki kicks off Fulton Block Builders fundraising campaign

Mark Southwick, Huhtamaki Plant Manager for Fulton Operations and Laurie Smith, Huhtamaki HR Assistant, present a check for $3,000 to Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builders Administrative Director.

FULTON - Mark Southwick, Huhtamaki Plant Manager for Fulton Operations, presented Fulton Block Builders (FBB) Administrative Director Linda Eagan with a check for $3,000 to support FBB’s community revitalization grant program.

“Grounded in our core values of care, dare and deliver, Huhtamaki believes it is important to do the right thing by each other and our customers: including the communities where we work and live,” said Southwick.

