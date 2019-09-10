Anyone impacted by Lake Ontario’s high water this season has the opportunity to fill out a questionnaire put out by the International Joint Commission.
Go to https://ijc.org/en/glam/watershed/questionnaire/high-water-levels-2019?fbclid=IwAR0fkpi59yOzY0vq7r0os49gZkRYVCzMYKbvTRoJXt5-Nu8CtmsyNMwI2QE to find the questionnaire and information about the questionnaire.
