IJC to add 2 shoreline reps from Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence

The International Joint Commission has announced plans to add two new members to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.
The International Joint Commission, which oversees the river board, on July 17 announced its plans to include new members from municipalities along the shoreline of the lake and river. Adding two people would increase membership from 12 to 14 members. The new members would assist not only with the board’s existing efforts, but also with documenting the human and social affects of recent flooding to enrich the board’s decisions.
Kevin Bunch, writer and communications specialist for the commission, said he was uncertain when the new members will be appointed. Officials have been discussing what the nomination process would entail.
If the U.S. and Canadian governments provide money, the commission also wants to add two members to a proposed advisory group under the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Adaptive Management Committee that would provide insight on the effects of high water levels on local citizens and governments.
Commissioners on the IJC agree that adding two local members — one from each country — from municipalities on the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River would be helpful to complement the existing work of the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board and in particular assist in its efforts to document the human and social impacts of recent flooding at the local and municipal levels in order to enrich the board’s discussions and decisions.
Additionally, should money be secured from the Canadian and U.S. governments, the IJC will be seeking to appoint two public members to a proposed advisory group under the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Adaptive Management Committee.
These public members would be able to provide knowledge on the upstream and downstream impacts of high water levels on local citizens and local governments.
Oswego County Legislator Patrick Twiss, R-New Haven, had pushed the county to ask President Trump to review IJC membership and possibly name people from shoreline communities to the board. He called the IJC’s decision to add two new shoreline members “awesome.”
“I hope the person picked is from Oswego County,” he said. “I hope they are environmentalists or fishermen or people who own property along the lake and represent us here in Oswego County.”
For more information, go to International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board: https://ijc.org/en/loslrb or the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Adaptive Management Committee: https://ijc.org/en/glam
The International Joint Commission was established under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 to help the United States and Canada prevent and resolve disputes over the use of the waters the two countries share. Its responsibilities include investigating and reporting on issues of concern when asked by the governments of the two countries.
Contributing: Debra J. Groom, Oswego County News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.