FULTON – Patrick Dewine, co-director of the Oswego County chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was the featured speaker at the Fulton Lions Club January meeting. Fulton Lions also inducted David Wolford as a new member, and recognized Lion Steve Chirello’s 40 years of service with the club.
In his presentation, Dewine explained that the program, run under the umbrella of the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, (LCOC), provides free books to children in the county from birth to age five. Since the program started in Nov. 2018, 4,940 clients have registered in the program. As of Dec. 31, 2022, 2,788 clients are active in the program, 1,745 have graduated, and more than 93,000 books have been distributed to children in the county. Dewine is a managing partner for LCOC, as are Fulton Lions Chirello and Mary Curcio. Dewine’s co-director for Imagination Library is Michael Egan, past president of LCOC.
Wolford was inducted as the newest Fulton Lion by Past President David Guyer, and he was sponsored by Lion Ron Browning.
Past President Chirello was recognized by the club and Lions Clubs International for 40 years of service. “Your commitment to providing many years of service as a member is honorable and commendable, as you have touched the lives of many. From the smallest project to the largest undertaking, your years of service have made an impact in your community,” wrote Douglas Alexander, international president, Lions Clubs International.
The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.