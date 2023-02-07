FULTON – Patrick Dewine, co-director of the Oswego County chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was the featured speaker at the Fulton Lions Club January meeting. Fulton Lions also inducted David Wolford as a new member, and recognized Lion Steve Chirello’s 40 years of service with the club.

In his presentation, Dewine explained that the program, run under the umbrella of the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, (LCOC), provides free books to children in the county from birth to age five. Since the program started in Nov. 2018, 4,940 clients have registered in the program. As of Dec. 31, 2022, 2,788 clients are active in the program, 1,745 have graduated, and more than 93,000 books have been distributed to children in the county. Dewine is a managing partner for LCOC, as are Fulton Lions Chirello and Mary Curcio. Dewine’s co-director for Imagination Library is Michael Egan, past president of LCOC.

