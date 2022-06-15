OSWEGO COUNTY – Carol M. Dillabough, marketing/membership coordinator for Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. presented the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and planning Committee with a Harborfest poster in thanks for the County’s support of the annual event. Harborfest returns to the Port City July 28 to 31 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. To volunteer or make a donation support the festival, call 315-343-6858 or email marketing.membership oswegoharborfest.com. Pictured from left are: Edward Gilson, District 3; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Nicole Salmonsen, District 21; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; Dillabough; Paul House, District 8; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; and Roy E. Reehil, District 5.
