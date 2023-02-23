Income minimum for senior citizen tax exemption raised at OCSD

OSWEGO - In a move aimed at providing relief to the elderly during a time of high inflation and costs, the Oswego City School District (OCSD) passed a measure allowing more district senior citizens to benefit from property tax exemption savings.

This senior citizen tax exemption works on a sliding scale where the lower a household’s income is the higher the percentage savings will be on the school tax bill, up to 50%.

