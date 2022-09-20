Indoor air quality plays a critical role in healing and wellness

OSWEGO - Indoor air quality plays a critical role in healing and wellness at hospitals and other healthcare facilities – lives may depend on it. They must maintain a high level of cleanliness to promote healing and good health, especially for patients in critical care units. Yet studies have shown that the air quality inside many hospitals is poor. Studies also show that cleaner indoor air aids patient recovery and decreases physiological stress. As a result, hospital administrators might need to implement an air filtration strategy to combat the problem.

Oswego Health has partnered with Camfil, an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of air filtration systems, to meet the air quality needs of its 164-bed hospital and has earned a “5-Star” energy rating achievement.

