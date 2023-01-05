OSWEGO COUNTY - After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell retired as of Dec. 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career.

The event was an open house with a brief presentation. Austin Wheelock, the incoming Executive Director, was the emcee. The Oswego County Legislature and Assemblyman Will Barclay thanked Treadwell for his dedication to economic development in Oswego County by issuing proclamations in his name. To cap the evening, Kevin Caraccioli, general counsel for the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency (COIDA) and OOC, Inc., Carolyn Rush, former chair of the COIDA, Gary Toth, current chair of the COIDA, and Ellen Holst, president of the OOC Board of Directors, collectively announced the renaming of the Oswego County Industrial Park as the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park. The L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park is a well-established park, home to 14 companies from the industrial, business, and education sectors. With an additional 185 acres purchased adjacent to the industrial park little more than a year ago for expansion, the industrial park is well poised for continued growth.

