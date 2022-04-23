CONSTANTIA – State Police in Hastings is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred on April 22, on State Rt. 49 near Adrian Circle in the town of Constantia, Oswego County.
According to police, the preliminary investigation has determined, at 4:22 p.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Daschalee R. Nelipowitz, age 23, from Central Square, was traveling westbound on Rt. 49 when she lost control, struck an earth embankment, went airborne, and struck multiple trees with the passenger’s side of the vehicle.
Daschalee was not injured in the crash. Her one-year-old daughter, a backseat passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Upstate University Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
If anyone has any information regarding this crash, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Constantia Fire Dept. and North Shore Ambulance.
