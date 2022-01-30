Inmates allege jail is not following COVID-19 protocols

By RANDY PELLIS
OSWEGO – For 10 to 20 days spanning November to December, the county jail was quietly locked down as COVID raced through. According to multiple inmates very little was done to help or protect them. They claim that standard COVID protocols were ignored. The sick mingled with the well for days before being locked into their cells for 23-and-a-half hours a day. Nothing was sanitized. All things were shared by the negatives and the positives. Medical made rare appearances. Testing was kept to a bare minimum. Mental health care disappeared, as did treatment for those with addictions. There had been no visitation for months. No packages were allowed in. No information was allowed out to families.
The following are interviews with four current inmates and the father of one of them. All identities are being kept anonymous for their protection. All statements reflect the experiences of the inmates and are alleged.
Inmate -1 started off relating his father’s experience trying desperately to ascertain his son’s condition.
His father had called the jail days earlier asking for info on what was going on there.
“He spoke to a C.O. (Corrections Officer) a couple days ago,” the inmate began, “and the C.O. gave him the wrong name and his wrong badge number and kept telling my dad he doesn’t know what was going on here. He wouldn’t give any information about what was going on.”
And what has been going on?
“Pretty much they’re treating us like s*** right now because…I’ve been in here since June, so there’s no reason how I should have caught COVID in…..silence as a C.O. passes by…..I tested positive two weeks ago. I was one of the first people locked in. I was locked in for four days before they shut the whole facility down for the ten days. I feel better now. I’m ready to get out of here.”
How much COVID do you think there is in the jail right now?
“There was quite a bit, because when I first got locked in, there was four people that got locked in with me just from GP (General Population). And then over in Intake there was people locked in. Then over at Dorms there was people that were locked in, but over at Dorms, you don’t even get locked in. You’re on a bunk. People that didn’t test positive for COVID or didn’t get sick, they are not keeping them away from people that are tested positive or have been sick. They’re letting like five people out at a time. You get a half-hour out to take a shower or use the phone, use the microwave, whatever. We all use the same phones. We’re all using the same showers. I tested positive for COVID, and they were letting me out with people that were not sick or tested positive at all. They’re not making us wear masks. The C.O.s ain’t wearing any masks. My dad called the Health Department. They were supposed to be calling him back, because I guess they were going to investigate what was going on here. He gave them my name so they could use me like a person to talk to, but I haven’t heard anything back about that.
His father had this to say:
He called the jail every day for four days in a row.
“They wouldn’t give me no answers. I left them my phone number to speak to a sergeant, to speak to a lieutenant, or to speak to a supervisor that was on duty. Nobody ever called me back. So, I ended up calling the Sheriff’s Department again. I said, ‘Listen, every time when I call booking, I dial 349-3300, but nobody ever answers.’ He said, ‘That’s some line that goes throughout the whole facility.’ He ended up giving me the main number, which is 3388. So, I end up speaking to this guy, he told me his name was Officer Booker, badge number 0001. There’s no Officer Booker there. This dude straight out lied to me the entire time I was talking to him,” he said. “So, the exact same day, I remember when I called, it was 3:30 in the afternoon, and my son called me at 5:30. He said, ‘It’s awful funny Dad, you’ve been calling here and calling here, and you’re worried about me. They’re not following protocol. I know that for a fact they’re not following protocol.”
He said the officer he had spoken to said to his son, “You tell your dad to stop calling here and harassing us. His name was Stone. It was awful funny that after I called that day at 4:30, they locked the whole entire facility down. I called the Health Department. When everybody got locked in at 2:00, they were letting my son out into the unit, let him take a shower, walk around, even knowing he had COVID. I know for a fact, after they let him out, they did not go around and sanitize that whole entire unit. There’s no way they did it. And they had other inmates giving him his food. How are they running stuff like that? It’s not like the (Syracuse) Justice Center where they have their own unit for people that are sick. I’ve been in jail quite a few times. I know how it works. And in the Oswego County jail, they might have a nurse on call, but there’s not a nurse there 24/7. And they have that little room with two beds. They’re not prepared for this COVID thing. Nobody’s going in there and doing anything about it. That’s the whole thing. They’re not going to confirm that COVID’s there because it’s their job that’s on the line right now because they’re not following the proper protocol. They don’t give you no information.
“They don’t have a unit,” he said of the jail, “or they don’t have the proper room to put everybody that came back COVID positive. They don’t have the proper room to put them all in one area.
Inmate -2 had this to say about the situation:
“They want to keep everything kind of hush-hush,” he said. “They don’t like to tell you results. The don’t like people really talking about this, from what I can see.”
Did you get COVID?
“I did not,” he responded. “I tested negative. As far as what they do for the people who tested positive, they lock them in their cells for 23-and-a-half hours a day until they came around and tested negative again. After the last testing, they waited another 10 days, and they just let everybody out.”
Did they separate the positives from the negatives?
“Literally, we were next to each other,” he replied. “From one cell to the next, one would be negative and the other would be positive. They would keep us that way until we had out time. They let us out four or five at a time and we’d go use the phone, take a shower, whatever. Then the next group of people, who might have been negative, would come out and use the same equipment that the people that were positive had used, so we share all the same things, the same tables, and none of it was cleaned in-between uses.”
Did the people who tested positive get to see doctors?
“Believe it or not, no. Nobody’s seen a doctor for it that I’ve seen personally. People I’ve talked to, they’ve all said the same, they were just locked in their cell until it ran its course.”
He said he was 2-shot vaccinated.
“I’d say it’s a 50-50 mix between who’s vaccinated and who isn’t,” he continued. “There were a couple people I know that got pretty sick, but I can’t say if it was COVID or not, because they both got released since it happened.”
“Honestly,” he said, “I think, the majority of people had minimal symptoms from it. So, it’s very difficult to tell if there still is a lot of it around here.”
He spoke of the problem of keeping people separate.
“There’s a 14-day quarantine as soon as they arrive into the Intake Unit, where they sit for 14 days,” he said. “They’re isolated, about as well as they isolated us during our last quarantine. But the thing about that is, all the people that are in isolation, they share the same phone, the same common spaces, and they’re not sanitized, nothing is cleaned in-between. So, we’ll have somebody that’s been there 10 days using the same stuff as somebody that’s just come in off the street a couple hours ago who could be infected, that could be spreading it to those surfaces.”
Furthermore, he said, “There’s no routine testing whatsoever here.”
He was tested “after a couple of cases started showing up, and we heard rumors of a bunch of the sheriff’s deputies that came down with it too. I think that’s why they started testing us here and found that a few people had it.”
The official lockdown seems to have lasted 10 days, but not for everyone.
“It’s been about 10 days since they released us from lockdown,” he said. “I myself was in (lockdown) 10 days. Some of the people that tested positive, they kept them in for another 10 days.”
Can you have visitors?
“No. No visitors at all. Actually, there’s been no visitation in this facility since I’ve been here. I’ve been here just about eight months.”
Inmate -3’s story:
The COVID situation, how’s it been?
“It’s not so great, actually.”
Are many people infected?
“Definitely. They’re not handling the protocols very well either.”
Do they provide you with masks?
“They do, however, they don’t enforce the mask rule. So, most of the people just wear them as chin straps, or they don’t wear them at all.”
Are those the C.O.s or just the inmates?
“Both actually.”
He had COVID back at the (Syracuse) Justice Center before he came to the Oswego County Correctional Facility. He said he’s fully vaccinated.
As far as the inmates at the county jail, he said, “I know there were a couple of people who were pretty sick.”
Did anybody see any doctors?
“Not really, no. Medical came in a couple of times, but it wasn’t the doctor that actually came in. It was more just the nurses. They took temperatures every once in a while. Back when I was at the (Syracuse) Justice Center, they were taking temperatures every day of everybody that had COVID. They were also sanitizing over there. Here they don’t sanitize. There was a nurse who came in to administer medication. She wasn’t wearing a mask, neither was the C.O. that was going around with her.”
Did they test you very often?
“The funny thing is, because I had COVID at the end of October, I can end up testing positive for up to three months. But a couple weeks ago when they were testing everybody, they skipped me, and then they said that they tested me and the test came back negative. I was like, ‘wait a minute, you didn’t test me,’ and they’re like, ‘sure, we did.’
Did they offer you another test to make sure?
“They did not. They didn’t say why they were skipping over me.”
He spoke again of the lack of COVID protocol.
“The whole jail was locked down for 10 days,” he said. “The whole entire time they were not sanitizing anything. So, we would come out at different times. We’d come out for our half-an-hour time, and we would come out in groups of different people, which ended up me being in a group with three people who were positive. And then when they released everybody that had tested negative, none were out with everybody, but at that point, I was a carrier for COVID, because I had the immunity to it, but I was a carrier. So, I could have passed it along to anybody.
“There was the protocol after the tests came back,” he said, “but while we were waiting for results nobody was really separated. We came out in groups of three to five, and every other person in my group had tested positive.”
But once they knew who was positive and who was negative, they kept you separate?
“Yeah.”
If you were positive you had to stay in your cell 23-and-a-half hours a day and never mix with anybody else?
“Yes,” he said. “basically. Everybody that was positive had to lock in for another 10 days.”
How is COVID progressing there?
“As far as General Population goes,” he said, “I think that it’s over. But I’m not sure about the other sections of the jail. There’s the Intake section where people are still coming in. They could still be testing positive and then coming right over here. And then there’s the Special Housing Unit. There’s Dorms. There’s the female section that I have no idea about. So, I’m not exactly sure what’s going on with the rest of the jail.”
When people first come in, are they quarantined?
“Yeah, you’re quarantined for 10 days.”
So, they can’t mix with the General Population for 10 days.
“No, they can’t, although sometimes they send people over early. When I was over there, there were people that came in after me, but they went to General Population before I did. They weren’t in for the full 10 days.
You came from Syracuse?
“Yes, I did.”
How were things there?
“They were handling the protocols very well. They were going around, they were sanitizing. Any people who were positive with COVID, they put them in a different unit all together, kept us quarantined, checking our temperatures, medical kept coming around making sure that we were doing ok. They handled everything amazingly. And if anybody wasn’t wearing their mask properly, you either fix your mask, or you get locked in.”
Inmate -4’s story is somewhat different from the others. He came in with an opioid substance use problem and was being treated with Methadone at times and Suboxone at others, medically-approved treatments used to wean a person with a substance use problem off the drug afflicting him. Without such treatments, a person in recovery will go into withdrawal. Here’s his story:
Did you test positive?
“Yeah, I did. I’m feeling all right now, but they had us in the lockdown period and they stopped some of my medication during that lockdown period, so it kind of messed me a little bit. It’s still day to day, it’s supposed to be a set time that I go down, but it’s different every day now. Still they haven’t brought me down yet today, and they’re saying they don’t know if they’re going to be able to.”
Did this send you into withdrawal?
“Oh, absolutely. I’m starting to feel a small case of withdrawal right now, sweats, restless leg, stuff like that.”
Did it ever get real bad?
“Oh, it gets bad after a couple days if I don’t have it, but normally they get it to me at 7:45 in the morning and here it is almost 1:00 and I still haven’t seen nothing, so I don’t know what’s going on. But during the 10-day lock-in, they told me they had to discontinue it because I couldn’t go down to the nursing station and get it. So, they stopped me and put me through withdrawal for the lock-in period and then started me back after we all got out of lockdown.”
You were taking Suboxone?
“Yes. When I came into the jail originally, I was on Methadone. And they didn’t give me anything when I came in. So, being in here for a little while, I guess they started a new law for county jails and state facilities to offer a maintenance program. So, the doctor here put me on a maintenance program. And it’s kind of been more of a headache than anything since I’ve been on it because now I don’t know when I’m going to get my medication, if I’m going to get it, am I going to withdraw today, or am I not. It’s more of a hassle.”
As far as the COVID goes?
“The COVID situation’s crazy,” he said. “A lot of the C.O.s don’t wear masks. They’re not enforcing anything really. If people have COVID it’s going to be airborne, so whether you’re locked in your cell or out in the open with that person, you’re still going to contract it. And they think just locking somebody in their cell for 10 days after they tested positive is going to clear them and nobody else is going to catch it, but as we know from all the studies that that’s not true.”
Did they provide you and the other inmates with masks?
“Yes. We’re supposed to all wear masks, but they say just as long as it’s on your face or on your neck, we don’t care. If I look around the unit right now, I can see 10 to 15 people that aren’t even wearing masks.”
What about hand sanitizer. Did they ever give you that?
“No. No hand sanitizer, no gloves, nothing like that.”
He did see some cleaning.
“We clean twice a day, once after each meal, after lunch and dinner. But it’s just mop the floors, sweep, mop, and spray some things down with what’s supposed to be a sanitizer solution, but they’ve been using the same stuff for 25 years here, so it’s not tested on COVID.”
He believes infected C.O.s are bringing COVID into the jail.
“Here and there, certain C.O.s won’t have been in for a week or two, and they say, ‘oh, he’s just on leave,’” he said. “They don’t tell us if they’ve got COVID or not. But that’s really the only way it could be getting brought in to us is by a C.O.”
How often do you get to see a doctor?
“You put a sick call slip in and about a week or two after that you might see the doctor,” he said.
Did they test you during this time?
“Yeah, they came around and tested us. They tested us once and then we had 10 days of lock-in. And they came out and tested us again, and people that were negative got out of their cells, and everyone else who was positive had to stay in their cells.”
Now, he said, “We’re just supposed to wear masks.”
Are people still getting sick?
“As far as we know they’re not. I believe it’s over with in the jail. We hope so. Everyone in this unit, no one got really sick. The worst I got was body aches and real tired all the time. I slept like three, four days.”
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang was contacted for his perspective on COVID in the county jail.
“We have worked with the jail closely since COVID started,” he said in a recent interview, “and we work with the jail testing patients, inmates and staff and vaccinating inmates and staff.”
It was impossible for him to give specific or general numbers on COVID cases within the jail, he said “because these things keep changing.”
Huang did not have numbers in front of him to confirm or deny estimates of COVID infection provided by inmates.
“I cannot verify it,” he said, “because so many things keep happening.”
He deferred specific questions to the county jail. “They will provide you with more detailed information,” he said. But that never happened, neither Sheriff Don Hilton nor Deputy Sheriff John Toomey returned my calls.
Asked about testing, Jiancheng Huang said, “We provided them some testing kits and testing results.”
But as far as how they were used, “We usually don’t know how many they tested,” he said.
Regarding inmates’ concerns that the infected and uninfected often remained unseparated, Huang responded, “I cannot make this kind of comment because it’s a county jail and we deal with the broader community.”
So, you’re not really hands-on too often at the jail? Would that be correct?
“Yeah,” he replied, “and you need to talk with them (jail officials). I’m not sure.”
Did the jail contact the Health Dept., or did the Health Department contact the jail?
“When they have increased cases and increased need, we work together,” Huang said.
Concerning cleaning or sanitizing or handing out masks:
“This is beyond what we handle,” Huang replied, “because this cleaning, this disinfection, this is not something the Health Department regulates or supervises there.”
Regarding C.O.s with COVID:
“In the past, because this is already two years, I’m pretty sure they had some,” he said. “Also, we cannot discuss specific individuals because of the HIPAA law.”
HIPAA is a federal law meant to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.
I noted inmates say they’re not separated much, just locked in for 10 days, then tested again, and if positive, locked in for another 10 days, while the inmate in the next cell may be infected or not. Huang responded:
“I cannot make a comment because I don’t know the situation there.”
Does the Health Dept. send in nurses and doctors every once in a while?
“No,” Huang replied, “they have their own doctors.”
For complete CDC guidelines for correctional and detention facilities visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/correction-detention/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.