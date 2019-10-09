Interactive Career Days to highlight possibilities in agriculture in Cayuga, Oswego counties

AUBURN - With the help of local business leaders, a pair of Interactive Career Days will show students in Cayuga and Oswego counties the diverse career paths in the agriculture industry.
Cayuga Community College is coordinating Interactive Career Days for high school students in the two counties in October, offering students an up-close look at the jobs and technology that make the agricultural industry successful. The Cayuga County Interactive Career Day is scheduled for Oct. 9, and the Oswego County career day is scheduled for Oct. 17. Both career days will run from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Approximately 120 students from CiTi BOCES and local school districts have already registered to participate in each career day.
Cayuga Agricultural Initiatives Coordinator Julia Rotman-Smith said the Interactive Career Days are more than simply touring local farms and agriculture-related businesses. It’s a chance for the students to gain first-hand knowledge of local agricultural industries, but also to experience the diverse career paths in the industry.
“This will be an eye-opening experience for our local high school students. Many students don’t realize the diversity of careers in agriculture, and how their own interests can expand into careers,” said Smith. “This provides a completely different experience for students, taking them out of the classroom and giving them an up-close look at the culture that comes with careers in the industry.”
Participating students from Cayuga County schools will visit Oakwood Dairy, Cayuga Milk Ingredients and Dickman Farms. Across those three stops, students will discuss and participate in workshops about genetics and nutrient management, lab testing and analysis, plant propagation and pest management.
In Oswego County, students will tour Attis Biofuels and the Malt House 1886, Behling Orchards and the Wilkholm Dairy Farm. Workshops and discussions will cover topics such as robotics in agriculture, soil and water management, agritourism, and exploring the ties between agriculture and large-scale breweries.
“The workshops the students are going through are awesome. They’re going to go in-depth on topics that really show how diverse career paths are in agriculture, especially in technology,” said Smith. “People don’t realize the level of technology at these farms and businesses, and in agriculture in general.”
The October dates are the first agriculture Interactive Career Days coordinated by Cayuga Community College.
In Cayuga County, the college is partnering on the initiative with Farm Credit East, Mycogen Seed, the Cayuga County Farm Bureau, Oakwood Dairy, Dickman Greenhouses and Cayuga Milk Ingredients.
In Oswego County, the college is partnering with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Workforce Development Institute, Farm Credit East, Oswego County Farm Bureau, Behling Orchards and Wilkholm Dairy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.