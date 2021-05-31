Interfaith Works receives funding to expand program for Oswego County seniors, Syracuse Garden Project

SYRACUSE — A program that helps older adults live independently received a major shot in the arm after InterFaith Works learned recently that it will receive $260,000 from AmeriCorps, a federal agency for volunteering and service, to expand the Senior Companion Program into Oswego County.
The funding will enable the agency to support 40 new senior companion volunteers who will provide companionship to 100 older adults in Oswego County.
“InterFaith Works is thrilled and honored to receive this funding, enabling us to expand our Senior Companion services into Oswego County,” said Lori Klivak, director of Senior Services for InterFaith Works. “Senior Companion volunteers are active adults, 55 years and older, who want to make a difference in their community. They do simple things like make friendly visits, share hobbies, and run errands that help their clients stay socially connected.”
InterFaith Works has managed the Senior Companion Program for 35 years in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties. With the expansion, the agency will double its volunteer corps and help twice as many older adults. As a result, more seniors, mostly homebound, will be able to maintain their independence longer, allowing them to age in place, and give their caregivers time for themselves or perform errands.
Throughout Central New York, as across the nation, elder adults wish to live at home and be active and independent as they age. According to Klivak, InterFaith Works’ Senior Companion Program is a low-cost, highly effective, and successful model that uses the power of volunteers to meet this growing need and ensure that older adults are able to do more of the things they want and need to do for as long as possible.
InterFaith Works is one of 25 organizations in 16 states and Puerto Rico and one of two in New York state to receive nearly $10 million in the latest funding cycle to expand Americorps’ Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs.
Interested in serving as a Senior Companion volunteer? Email InterFaith Works’ Kayla Kuntz at 315-449-3552, ext. 110 or email her at kkuntz@ifwcny.org.
Excellus Grant Helps Agency Plant Seeds for Community Garden
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded InterFaith Works with a nearly $5,000 Community Health Award grant to support the agency’s efforts to address food insecurity and access to healthy foods through its Community Campaign for Love’s community vegetable garden demonstration project. Local clergy, as well as members of InterFaith Works’ Round Table of Faith Leaders and a group of 20 Syracuse University students recently planted vegetable seedlings on raised beds after moving mounds of topsoil and old tires on a lot adjacent to Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Syracuse.
Through a competitive application process, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Community Health Awards support programs that have clear goals to improve the health or health care of a specific population.
“The garden will be a manifestation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Beloved Community as we plant, harvest and give fresh food to the residents of this neighborhood,” said Colette Matthews-Carter, director of Interfaith Initiatives for InterFaith Works. “We are deeply grateful for the commitment that Excellus has made to this project.”
Awards focus on improving the health status of the community, reducing the incidence of specific diseases, promoting health education and enhancing overall wellness and are made based on scope of need, goals of the program, number of people expected to benefit from the program and positive impact on the community’s health status.
“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Mark Muthumbi, regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “These awards complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to enhance quality of life, including health status, in upstate New York.”
