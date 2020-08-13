International Police Mountain Bike Association School hosted in Oswego

OSWEGO - The Oswego Police Department hosted the International Police Mountain Bike Association School (IPMBA) this week. IPMBA provides training nationwide and offers a wide array of skills to those who attend. Officers were engaged in the weeklong training that included extensive bicycle skill practice, patrol officer tactics and procedures, night cycling and safety and education that is focused on children.
The Oswego Police Department had seven officers attend the school along with an officer from Oswego State.
Mayor William Barlow said, “I am glad the city of Oswego was able to sponsor the IPMBA training this week. This type of training is in line with my objective to get officers into our neighborhoods and build on the relationships we have within our community. I would like to make this an annual training here in the city and will open up the course to surrounding agencies to come take the course with us.”
Chief Phil Cady said, “Officers that were trained this week are going to be utilized for more community engagement and to help assist with our quality of life enforcement. Our officers learned quite a bit this week and really enjoyed it. I want to thank Greg Mills from Murdock’s here in Oswego for assisting us with our bicycle needs and for streamlining the purchase of three new police bicycles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.