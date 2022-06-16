Rep. Claudia L. Tenney may be a new face to many voters in the district she’s now seeking election in, but she’s confident they’ll take to her after they hear her conservative message and learn about her background in business, agriculture and Congress.
After the latest district map redraw last month, Congresswoman Tenney made the decision to run in the 24th Congressional District, which stretches from northern Jefferson County, through Central New York and the Finger Lakes, ending in northern Niagara County in Western New York.
The Utica-based congresswoman has represented the 22nd Congressional District, currently covering the Southern Tier, Binghamton, Utica and eastern Oswego County up to Pulaski since 2020. It’s her second term in Congress, after she first served in the same district from 2014 to 2016.
“I made the decision to run in NY-24. I thought it’s a district that was very similar to the one I already represented, with the towns on Lake Ontario and the thumb of the Finger Lakes, Oneida Lake,” she said Thursday.
She said the current political maps for New York, drawn up by a court-appointed special master after the initial plans were deemed unconstitutional, are still problematic, but she’s determined to make the best of what’s been put in place.
“I didn’t think it was fair,” she said of the current district maps. “A lot of what the special master put out didn’t really look all that different from the Democrats’ gerrymander. I’m not so convinced he really listened to the testimony from the public.”
Congresswoman Tenney said she sees a lot of similarities in the communities now linked together by the 24th Congressional District. It’s a strongly agricultural, rural district with Watertown as its most populous city, similar to the district she currently represents with Binghamton as its most populated city. The Lake Ontario shoreline defines much of the district’s northern reaches, something she’s familiar with from her time representing the Oswego County shoreline. And it’s conservative, with former President Donald J. Trump, who has endorsed Congresswoman Tenney, picking up 58% of the vote in the district in 2020.
“There are a lot of really interesting similarities between what I represent now in NY-22 and the new NY-24, the smaller counties, smaller cities, more rural towns, a lot of agriculture and a lot of small business-driven activity,” she said.
She said she isn’t worried about representing such a widely drawn district as NY-24, which can take 3 1/2 hours to drive from end to end. When Congresswoman Tenney was a member of the New York state Assembly, representing the 101st District, that district snaked from Herkimer County down to Orange County. In 2013, she was recognized as the most conservative member of the state Assembly by the state’s Conservative Party.
Congresswoman Tenney said she is excited at the prospect of representing NY-24, to which she has personal ties. She was married in Canandaigua and was intent on settling down there before work required her and her husband to move.
“If it weren’t for the family business, I would probably be a 35-year resident of the Finger Lakes region,” she said.
She said her time in her family’s business, a commercial printing company in Chenango County, as well as experiences with family working in the dairy and livestock industries, have given her a strong insight into the small business and agricultural sectors that drive much of upstate New York’s economy.
In Congress, she said she would like to see farmer-friendly policies passed that will help boost the New York dairy industry back to the No. 1 spot in the country.
“We are lagging because of some of the policies in Albany and Washington, and Republicans are doing what we need to do on the national level to fix that,” she said.
To tackle inflation and the complicated economic situation currently facing the nation, Congresswoman Tenney said she would like to see the American energy industry given the leeway to expand rapidly.
“We need to stop the war on fossil fuels. We need to start with looking at energy as an all-of-the-above approach,” she said. “Shutting down fossil fuels forces the grid to look to coal and other sources that are not as clean as natural gas.”
The Congresswoman said she would support an end to the New York state moratorium on fracking, allowing upstate New Yorkers with property above the Marcellus shale to sell mineral rights and frack the gas out of the ground.
“We never should have shut that down,” she said.
On gun control, the congresswoman prides herself on protecting Second Amendment rights, but recognized that the tragedies of mass shootings need to be addressed. She said she would prefer not to pass gun control measures, rather addressing what she said is clearly a social issue.
“I have worked on a number of issues that I think are important,” she said. “We did a correction to the (National Instant Criminal Background Check System), the federal background check system, where a lot of information that needed to be available to determine if someone could pass a background check was not getting uploaded into the system.”
She has voted to pass legislation to fund law enforcement and school safety measures, and in part blamed laws like New York’s controversial bail reform legislation for loosening the penalties for petty criminals.
“Nobody gets in trouble for anything anymore. Small level crimes which are not bailable have gotten more serious, and we’re seeing huge crime waves as a result,” she said.
On abortion, the congresswoman said she is proudly anti-abortion and believes that laws like New York’s recent bill to codify the right to abortion access into law will do more harm than good.
She said the law, which has been presented as simply codifying the rights afforded to childbearing individuals under the Roe v. Wade decision, actually goes much further to allow abortion up to the moment of conception. The law’s text states that abortions may only occur after 26 weeks — the generally-agreed-upon date of viability — in the event the mother or child are at significant risk of death.
She said she has seen a cultural shift in the conversation about abortion, and believes more people are willing to consider other options in the event of unwanted pregnancies.
However, she said there is little that can be done in states like New York, where the law has already been passed. She said she does not expect that abortion will ever disappear entirely from the U.S. but would like to see it used more sparingly.
“It’s a moral issue. It’s one that’s up to the states,” she said.
She added that she doesn’t believe a possible overturn of the Roe v. Wade decision will be as wide-ranging as left-wing politico’s have presented. Liberals have warned that if the Supreme Court is willing to overturn Roe v. Wade, they may be willing to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the decision legalizing same-sex marriage.
“I don’t think it’s going to be as much of an earthquake as people are predicting,” she said. “That decision was made on entirely different grounds.”
Congresswoman Tenney is running against Geneva-area businessman Mario J. Fratto for the Republican nomination to Congress. The two will face off in a primary election scheduled for Aug. 23, and the winner will go on to face the sole Democrat in the race, Steven Holden, in the general election.
