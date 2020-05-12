PULASKI — During this time of social distancing, join the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) online and learn about invasive species threatening areas and to help protect lands and waters from these species.
Below are some free upcoming webinars people can attend:
•10-11:30 a.m., Friday, May 15: Harnessing the Power of iMap Tools to Enhance Community Science Efforts;
•1-3 p.m., Wednesday, May 20: What to Know about Native and Invasive Plants and Pollinators;
•1-2 p.m., Thursday, May 21: Calling all Gardeners and Plant Dealers Beware of Asian Jumping Worm.
For more details and to register visit: https://www.sleloinvasives.org/events/ or reach out to megan.pistolese@tnc.org; 315-387-3600 ext. 7724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.