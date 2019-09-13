Italian dinner in Dugway
DUGWAY- Maple Lawn Cemetery located in Dugway, will be the recipient of proceeds from on Italian dinner to be held 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Dugway Community Church house, 1491 State Route 104, Parish.

This dinner in being put on by the members of the Dugway Methodist Church and is open to the public.

