DUGWAY- Maple Lawn Cemetery located in Dugway, will be the recipient of proceeds from on Italian dinner to be held 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Dugway Community Church house, 1491 State Route 104, Parish.
This dinner in being put on by the members of the Dugway Methodist Church and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.