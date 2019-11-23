Jack Frost is coming to Amboy

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a public program, Jack Frost Hike, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Dress warmly for a wander with Jack Frost and naturalist Pat Carney along the trail and beaver pond to explore the sights and sounds of the forest wildlife and plant life in preparation for the winter ahead.
There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12. Children under the age of three are free.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in Amboy, eastern Oswego County. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286, ext. 400. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
