CENTRAL SQUARE — Jake Moran received a text message from a lacrosse idol on the way home from an offseason club tournament, setting him on the path to becoming Central Square’s latest Division I scholarship player.
Moran, the Paul V. Moore High School senior, is committed to play men’s lacrosse for Division I University at Albany next year. He is one of the few players to reach that level in head coach Tom O’Hara’s 24 seasons of involvement in coaching with the program.
The dual-threat midfielder is first aiming to cap off his sensational career with the Redhawks this spring and entered the week with 25 goals and two assists while leading Central Square to a 3-3 record to start his senior campaign.
He verbally pledged to play for the Great Danes in college during fall 2019, early in his junior year.
A few months prior, Moran impressed Albany coaches and Division I scouts at a Long Island showcase with his Syracuse-based club team, Orange Crush. On his ride home, he received a text from Albany offensive coordinator, Merrick Thomson, a former All-American who helped lead Albany to its first NCAA Tournament win during the mid-2000’s.
Moran was instantly excited and thought back to his earliest days watching and learning about the sport when he became a fan of the program due to the renowned Thompson trio — Lyle, Miles and Ty — who all played prominent roles together at Albany through 2014.
“I grew up watching Albany, especially with the Thompson brothers,” Moran said. “The Thompson brothers really influenced the game for me because I would watch them play and be like, wow, that seems like a lot of fun. I watched what they would do at Albany and really, they just had fun. It wasn’t a drill sergeant-type of practice or anything, guys just created the way the game of lacrosse is supposed to be played.”
Moran watched the documentary about the Thompson brothers from the Onondaga Nation near Syracuse titled “Spirit Game: Pride of Nation,” that was released in 2017 and said he learned about the history of the game and it influenced him to become more dedicated to practicing the sport. He also discovered Merrick Thomson’s prior contributions to his new favorite team around that time.
“After watching that documentary and the influence they had on Albany, and the game of lacrosse,” Moran said. “They came out with their own brand, and really, just the way they played lacrosse, it seemed fun to me.”
Moran credited his offseason work with Orange Crush for helping him develop into a Division I prospect. He joined the team prior to his freshman year and spent three summers traveling the east coast to play top competition and display his talents for Division I recruiters
Moran said he considered quitting the sport out of frustration before joining the club team and rededicating his off time to improving.
“I realized pretty quickly how humbling it was for me to be like: ‘OK, I really got to get my stuff together or I’m in trouble,’” Moran said. “It also really helped me grow a love for the game.”
Moran locked in his college commitment prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March and remained committed to improving his game despite restrictions of the past year.
O’Hara said that multiple coaches have noted Moran’s increased strength overall and the added speed on his shot since returning to the field following the canceled 2020 campaign.
Moran has flashed the ability to shine at midfield on either offense or defense when he gets to college, O’Hara said, with his rare versatility. Moran was named first team all-league and fourth team all-state as a sophomore in 2019.
“(Albany) saw what they liked,” O’Hara said. “I think he’ll do great, the fact that he’s gotten so big and strong is a tribute to his work ethic, and I think he’ll fit in well there because he’s an offensive threat and he can also play defense. You don’t really see that a lot anymore at the college level, a kid who can go both ways.”
Having his collegiate plans in place lessened one burden of losing the 2020 season but Moran said the cancelation took a toll on both he and his teammates expecting to field a competitive squad last spring.
Many returning players were able to play a box lacrosse league in Marcellus this past winter and worked out in small groups last fall if they could find an available field.
“We were all just devastated last year but we knew it’s got to get better at some point,” Moran said. “We all just tried to keep a stick in our hands because that’s the biggest thing for a lacrosse player is keeping your stick skills, not getting rusty.”
Moran is determined to complete his high school career on a high note as one of just 14 players on the varsity team. He and teammate Josh Budge frequently switch to attack if they need a break from running the midfield position.
Moran and O’Hara both believe the Redhawks’ mentality will make up for their lack of depth.
“I think out of my four years being here this is the team with the best work ethic,” Moran said. “The guys just want to be out here and play, we have a lot of athletes on this team too.”
O’Hara added: “Last year was really difficult for everybody I think, so just the fact that we’re out here. Numbers are low, but everybody seems to have bought into the fact that we have as many players as we got, and we’re all trying to give it our all.”
Moran, who was also a football standout for the Redhawks, plans to study environmental and sustainable engineering at Albany with the objective to become an officer for the Department of Environmental Conservation.
He spends most of his free time exploring the woods outside of his family home, Moran said, and often brings his lacrosse stick with him to practice moves and dodges against trees along the way.
Moran will soon become one of at least three players from Central Square to play Division I in the sports over the last two decades.
Former Redhawks goalie Tyler Hall, a 2012 Paul V. Moore High School graduate, signed to play Division I for Virginia Military Institute after finishing his four-year high school varsity career as the program leader in career saves for Central Square. He later transferred to Division II Le Moyne and helped the Dolphins win the NCAA Division II national title in 2016.
Former team captain Michael Stagnitta, who graduated from Central Square in 2008, went on to play for Division I Rutgers University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.