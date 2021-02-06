James Weatherup is unanimously re-elected Legislature Chairman

OSWEGO – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup (District 9, Hastings) has announced appointments to the County Legislature’s standing committees for 2021. In a show of bi-partisan unity, Chairman Weatherup was unanimously re-elected to his third term as Chairman earlier this month during the Legislature’s 2021 organizational meeting.
Chairman Weatherup was nominated for re-election by Majority Leader Terry Wilbur (District 21, Hannibal). The nomination was seconded by Legislator/Minority Leader Marie Schadt (District 19, town of Oswego).
Legislators also unanimously re-elected Linda Lockwood, (District 11, Volney) to her eighth term as Vice Chairwoman. Legislator Patrick Twiss (District 13, New Haven) nominated Lockwood, and the motion was seconded by Legislator Edward Gilson (District 3, Pulaski).
Betsy Sherman-Saunders was unanimously elected Clerk of the Legislature. Sherman-Saunders had served as Deputy Clerk of the Legislature since 2011. Legislator Lockwood nominated Sherman-Saunders to the position, and the motion was seconded by Legislator John Martino (District 6, Hastings).
Legislator Wilbur was named majority leader and Legislator Twiss was named majority whip by the Republican caucus. Legislator Schadt was named minority leader and Legislator Thomas Drumm, (District 16, Oswego) was named minority whip by the Democratic caucus.
‘Unprecedented Challenges’
“I am truly humbled by the support of my fellow Legislators and will do my best to serve Oswego County,” said Legislature Chairman Weatherup. “The past year brought unprecedented challenges to our residents, communities and county government. Oswego County government and partner agencies have practiced and planned for various types of emergencies for decades, but we could not have anticipated the scope of the pandemic or its challenges. In many ways we are stronger than we were a year ago. Our departments have supported each other and our residents in ways many of us had never imagined until we found ourselves in the heat of this health crisis. We’ve seen volunteers, community organizations, schools, and businesses across our county work together and support each other, and we learned that we could handle new challenges with courage and innovation.
“2021 will be a challenging year,” he continued, “but I am confident that Oswego County will remain resilient. I want to thank our residents for doing your part to keep our communities as safe and healthy as possible. Thank you to our county employees for your tireless efforts in serving our citizens and thank you to my fellow legislators for the support and confidence that you have entrusted in me.”
Standing Committee Assignments
The seven committees oversee departments of county government and make budgetary and policy recommendations to the full Legislature.
The new standing committees are:
· Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs: David Holst (District 4, Amboy) chairman; Edward Gilson, vice chairman; Thomas Drumm, Ralph Stacy Jr. (District 25, Fulton), Terry Wilbur, Robert Wilmott (District 18, Oswego), and Michael Yerdon (District 1, Redfield). The committee oversees the Board of Elections, Clerk of the Legislature, County Attorney’s Office, County Clerk’s Office, County Legislature, Office of the Chairman, Real Property Tax Service, and Weights and Measures Office, and meets at 9 a.m. on Monday one week before the full Legislature meeting.
· Public Safety: Terry Wilbur, chairman; Marc Greco (District 24, Fulton), vice chairman; Mary Ellen Chesbro (District 10, Pennellville), Nathan Emmons (District 15, Oswego), Richard Kline (District 12, Pennellville), Laurie Mangano-Cornelius (District 17, Oswego), and Bradley Trudell (District 7, Mexico). The committee oversees the District Attorney’s Office, E-911 Program, Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office, Probation Department and Sheriff’s Office. Meetings are held at 11 a.m. on the Monday one week before the full Legislature meeting.
· Human Services: Roy Reehil (District 5, Constantia) chairman; Bradley Trudell, vice chairman; Thomas Drumm, James Karasek (District 22, Granby), Tim Stahl (District 20, Oswego), Herbert Yerdon (District 2, Pulaski), and Michael Yerdon. The committee oversees the Office for the Aging, Department of Social Services, Veterans’ Services, and Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, and meets at 2 p.m. on the Monday one week prior to the Legislature meeting.
· Economic Development and Planning: Tim Stahl, chairman; Mary Ellen Chesbro, vice chairwoman; Edward Gilson; Paul House (District 8, Hastings), Roy Reehil, Marie Schadt, and Morris Sorbello (District 23, Granby). The committee oversees the Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning and several authorized agencies and meets at 9 a.m. on the Tuesday one week before the Legislature’s full meeting.
· Health: James Karasek, chairman; Morris Sorbello, vice chairman; Nathan Emmons, Marc Greco, Richard Kline, Ralph Stacy, and Herbert Yerdon. The committee oversees the County Health Department. Meetings are held at 11 a.m. on the Tuesday one week before the full Legislature meeting.
· Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology: Stephen Walpole (District 14, Oswego), chairman; Patrick Twiss, vice chairman; David Holst, Paul House, Linda Lockwood, John Martino, Marie Schadt and Robert Wilmott. The committee is responsible for policies and legislation regarding the County Airport, Facilities and Technology Department, Energy Recovery Facility, Highway Department and Solid Waste Department. The committee meets at 3 p.m. on the Tuesday one week before the Legislature meeting.
· Finance and Personnel: John Martino, chairman; Stephen Walpole, vice chairman; David Holst, Linda Lockwood, Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, Patrick Twiss, and Terry Wilbur. The committee oversees the County Audit Office, County Administrator’s Office, Human Resources Department, County Treasurer’s Office, and Purchasing, and meets at 2 p.m. on the Thursday one week before the full Legislature meeting.
2021 Meeting Schedule
The County Legislature is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11; 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11; 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15; 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13; 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10; 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15; 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 (H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Pulaski); 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9; 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14; 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12; and at 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Meetings are conducted virtually until further notice. Agendas and call-in information are posted on the county government website at www.oswegocounty.com.
For more information, contact the Office of the Chairman of the County Legislature at 315-349-8230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.