James Weatherup is the county’s 9th District incumbent Republican legislator and the entire county legislature’s chairman. As legislator, he represents the people of portions of Central Square and Hastings. He is facing Democrat Melissa Oliver in the general election in Nov.
The following was submitted by James Weatherup:
Political Experience:
Town of Hastings Planning Board
Town of Hastings Town Board
Supervisor, Town of Hastings
Oswego County Legislator District -9
Chairman, Oswego County Legislature
I became involved back in 1994 with the Town Planning Board to fill a vacancy and served several years. I was then asked to fill a vacancy on the Town Board itself and decided to see if I could help in any way. Although it generally was rewarding, I took a position working in the metro New York City area for 3 years in the telecom industry. I therefore stepped aside, and when I was fortunate enough to become employed locally for Pair Gain Communications, I returned.
I was then asked to run for the Town Board to fill another vacancy, chose to do so, was nominated and was successful. A few years into that, the Town Supervisor resigned due to family commitments, and I was nominated and voted in as Supervisor by my peers on the Town Board.
After a few years of that, which I totally enjoyed, the Oswego County legislator for my area resigned to take over as County Treasurer, filling a vacancy there, and I was nominated for the legislator’s position.
When the sitting Chairman of the Legislature at the time elected not to run again for family and business reasons, the Legislature itself nominated and elected me Chairman, which is my present position.
I have always enjoyed trying to do what I could to try and bring rewarding responsible employment opportunities to our town and county, and it has been a tremendous struggle during the pandemic. We were successful, in part, because the legislature voted in a hiring freeze, a purchasing freeze and put off any expenses not absolutely necessary, resulting in saving some $6 million dollars. Now that we are midway to what we hope is a return to normalcy, I’m happy to say that by working with both political parties in the County we are positioned to lower the tax rate again, as we have every year I have been Chairman.
What this does, we feel, is show our County, with all its resources and business, in a favorable light to the new businesses we are trying to attract, as a viable choice in which to live, work and play.
Having had to seek employment outside our area, I am very aware of the need for opportunities and the need for continued job retention. There are other areas in the nation and world that give away the farm for the resources, both human and natural, that we possess here.
Thanks, Jim
