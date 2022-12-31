January Food Sense orders now being accepted

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order January Food Sense packages until noon on Friday, Jan. 13. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The January package includes boneless chicken breast, breakfast sandwiches, mandarin oranges, breakfast sausage patties, buttermilk pancake mix, frozen strawberries, ham steaks, pancake syrup, dozen medium eggs, corn flake cereal and two fresh produce items. Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

