NEW HAVEN – In a stunning tie-vote turn of events, the New Haven Planning Board voted down Jason Simmons’ Circle T controversial $2 million cement plant application at its July 21 meeting, falling one short of the necessary four votes in the affirmative for the application to be approved.
In an interview the next day, Simmons’ attorney, Kevin Caraccioli, discussed some of the options available that his client may choose to pursue.
“The three to three tie, I believe, gives us the basis for asking for a reconsideration with the entire seven-member board,” Caraccioli said. “I think there is some precedent for it. We’re looking into that.”
Caraccioli believes the missing board member, Karen Valentino, in her email to the board, was giving the basis for her approval.
“As long as the motion to reconsider is made by one of the board members who voted in the affirmative, I think it can be re-opened,” Caraccioli said. “We’re going to work under the premise that we have the right to ask for reconsideration, and we’d like to ask for that reconsideration before we file a formal legal action to avoid a lot of costs on the part of the New Haven taxpayers.”
That would be an Article 78 action filed in State Supreme Court and would be “against the town planning board and each of the individual members,” Caraccioli said.
He went on to say he and Simmons are “really trying to avoid an Article 78 action unless left with no other option.”
The town board cannot overturn what the planning board decides, nor do they have the authority to approve the planning board’s decision.
“The planning board is an autonomous public body that has the authority to make decisions on site plans. They can approve, approve with modification, or they can disapprove a site plan application,” Caraccioli said.
What would be the premise of an Article 78 action?
“A couple of things,” Caraccioli said. “First and foremost, that the planning board was arbitrary in their decision-making. The way in which the meeting was conducted, I think, violated their own rules. Their treatment of the SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review Act) regulations. The meeting before on June 16, the planning board voted to declare the action a Type 2 action. And so, based on the SEQR regulations, once the board declares the project a Type 2 action, the environmental review ends. There’s no more analysis to be done. But what they did last night, they just took that to another level that I have never seen in 30 years of practicing. They then proceeded to look at our Part 1 of the short Environmental Assessment Form and reviewed it like they were reviewing it for the first time. And then to have votes taken on whether our information should have been changed is completely wrong. That’s why I said in my comments during the public hearing that SEQR regulations are confusing. I’m the first to admit that. But their treatment of the environmental review process was completely illegal.
“The complete arbitrary application of the town’s own site plan regulations – Ms. Bond-Clark, as the chairwoman of the planning board, went out of her way to take every possible action that she could to thwart the application and to deny my client, in my opinion, his due process,” Caraccioli continued. “That is yet another grounds that we would seek for annulling the determination.”
Bond-Clark, he said, “was revisiting issues that had been long ago decided, the traffic studies, the road conditions, the SEQR, I mean all of it was as I’d said in my comments, ‘We’ve given you everything, you’ve already determined our application complete twice.’ Back in March they, at the time, determined that the application was complete then. And then, they came back and said ‘No, now we need X, Y, and Z,’ and we complied. And then again they determined it was complete. That was all done at the last meeting, and yet, she wanted to revisit much of what was already decided. Completely inappropriate.
“The only person that articulated their basis for denial was Ms. Bond-Clark. The others did not. So, you’re left to wonder what they based their decision on. And that’s yet another grounds for filing the Article 78.”
The scheduled Aug. 18 meeting of the Planning Board was canceled for unforeseen circumstances, and the board will met at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
I asked Caraccioli about his client’s plans going forward.
“There hasn’t been a lawsuit filed yet,” he said. “I have indirect confirmation that the Planning Board only filed their decision from last month’s meeting Aug. 4, and that would then start the time clock ticking, the 30-day window within which to file an Article 78 action by an aggrieved party. So, if the board reconsiders the matter and votes to approve the site plan, then there’ll be no need for a legal action. If they don’t, or it’s tabled, or something else happens, then our client has a decision to make whether to go forward with a lawsuit, or we consider some other options.”
As Caraccioli explained it, nothing stops the 30-day time clock.
“For zoning and planning matters, that time period is 30 days after the decision that you are appealing from has been filed with the town clerk. So, up until Aug. 3rd, there was no decision that was filed.”
There is no time limit on when the board must file.
“So, Sept. 3 is probably the deadline by which to file (the Article 78 lawsuit), if we have to.”
Caraccioli requested that all seven board members be present to vote on the reconsideration and Simmons’ application.
“I guess we’ll have to see how everything shakes out. It’s a seven-member board. Four members constitute a quorum. If only four members showed up, under New York state law, then all four would have to vote in the affirmative to carry any action, not just our action, any action. Ideally, I’d like to have all seven members present because I think this is an important issue that should be decided by the entire board, but depending on the members that do show up, if a majority constituting a quorum votes to reconsider and approve my client’s site plan, then, it’s a final action and we’ll be appreciative of that outcome.”
It has to be four ‘yes’ votes no matter how many board members show up.
“If seven members show up, then there’s going to be some decision made. I suppose, I mean theoretically, that person could abstain, and then we’re in no better position than we were last month. But, I don’t know that that’s necessarily going to be the case. I’m hopeful it won’t. I’m hoping that there’ll be a vote, that everybody puts their vote on the record. I’m just hopeful that there will be four board members that vote to approve the site plan.”
