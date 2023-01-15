JCC accepting Black River Review Submissions until Feb. 24

WATERTOWN - Jefferson Community College (JCC) is accepting submissions from alumni, Jefferson students (full and part-time), faculty and staff for the 2023 edition of the Black River Review. The Black River Review is a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts. The deadline for Volume XXXIII is Feb. 24.
Submissions should be original work and categorized as one of the following:
A) Poetry: up to seven poems, not to exceed 50 lines each;
B) Fiction: up to two short stories, not to exceed 1500 words each;
C) Non-fiction: up to two essays, not to exceed 1500 words each;
D) Plays: up to two one-act plays, not to exceed 1500 words each;
E) Art work: up to four pieces in the original medium (for example- black ink or charcoal drawing, computer graphics, black and white digital photographs with 300 dpi resolution minimum or 4”x5” even if printed from color film);
F) Music: up to two compositions, 16 or more measures in length.
The title of the submission, category of work, author’s name, address, telephone number and a brief biographical note (30 words or fewer) must appear on a separate cover sheet; only the title should appear on the manuscript.
Original written work and musical compositions may be submitted by email to: blackriverreview@sunyjefferson.edu; mail to: Jefferson Community College, Attention: Christine Pristash, 1220 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or by visiting the English Department, room 6-202. Original art work may be submitted by mail to: Jefferson Community College, Attention: Lucinda D. Barbour, 1220 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or by visiting room 6-102, Jules Center (Building 6).
For more information, call the JCC English Department at 315-786-2328.
Upon publication, complimentary copies of the journal will be available for the public at the Bookstore (Jules Center) and library (second floor of the John W. Deans Collaborative Learning Center). The journal will also be available online at www.sunyjefferson.edu/brr after printed publication.
