JCC accepting Black River Review Submissions until Feb. 24

Cover of the spring 2022 edition of the Black River Review.

WATERTOWN - Jefferson Community College (JCC) is accepting submissions from alumni, Jefferson students (full and part-time), faculty and staff for the 2023 edition of the Black River Review. The Black River Review is a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts. The deadline for Volume XXXIII is Feb. 24.

Submissions should be original work and categorized as one of the following:

