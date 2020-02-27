WATERTOWN — A travel advisory has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties Thursday morning.
The advisory by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was issued at 7 a.m. due to snow-covered roads and limited visibility. It will be in effect until further notice.
The “No Unnecessary Travel Advisory” was issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 7:45 a.m.
In Oswego County, an advisory began at 11 a.m. Thursday and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Sheriff Donald Hilton.
Travel should be reduced to a minimum for things such as doctor appointments and work.
This comes after the National Weather Service in Buffalo said blizzard conditions are expected from 7 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday not only in Jefferson but in Lewis and Oswego counties as well. Total snow accumulations of three to four feet are possible across the Tug Hill Plateau. Snowfall totals of one to two feet are possible at lower elevations.
The snow will be accompanied by winds gusting as high as 50 mph to 60 mph, resulting in “severe” blowing and drifting snow.
