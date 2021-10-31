Jessica Duryee runs for Mexico town supervisor

MEXICO – Newcomer Jessica Duryee is challenging incumbent Supervisor Eric Behling for his seat this November. The following are Duryee’s thoughts on the race and the town. Behling did not return a request for comment.
This is Duryee’s first foray into the world of political campaigns.
“It’s a little bit different than I expected,” she said in a recent interview. “I don’t know what I expected, but I’ve never run for anything before, so I guess I was a little idealistic, and that’s changed.
“My ideals, I guess, is that we’re all Americans, and everybody deserves for their voice to be heard, and in a small town especially, everyone needs to have their issues, at least heard. Not everybody’s going to have their needs met because we can’t help everyone, but we can try, we can at least hear their views and try to see what we can do for everyone. It’s not like we’re a city of 10 million. We can always try.
“I found out in order to receive the endorsement of the Democratic party, I can’t be helpful to the Republicans in the town. And that really hit a kind of sour note in me,” Duryee said. “So, I had to tell them I no longer wanted their money. I will do this on my own. I decided when I was going into this election that I wasn’t going to allow it to change who I was as a person and allow me to be any different than I am. I’m not going to allow any of my ethics or morals to be changed because of this election. So, I have to self-finance now, which is hard because I’m not independently wealthy. So, that kind of gave me a little bit of shock to my system that there is a lot of division even in small towns. Even in small-town America, that division that you see on the news, it’s real. It’s here. And it saddens me. Even in a town of 5,000, it’s very divisive.
“I don’t look at you and see a Republican. I see an American, a Mexican, a person. At town meetings, I just see all this arguing. I don’t hear any problems that the people in the town are going through being discussed. It’s always like, ‘when are we going to get new doors for this building?’
“Our town meetings are not public. They’re public where you can go, but why aren’t they recorded and put on YouTube? Why don’t we have a Facebook Live channel? Why can’t people watch them? Why are the meetings basically a paragraph of the minutes? The minutes are a paragraph of what basically happened but nothing actually specific. People don’t know what’s going on, and in 2021, that’s just absurd to me. So, that’s why I’m running. I feel that the access to information, the transparency, the people’s problems, the accountability, it’s just not there.
“When people ask me, ‘What’s wrong with Eric Behling?’ Nothing’s wrong with Eric Behling. I think Eric Behling is a really nice guy. But the issue is that Eric Behling and me come from different generations. We can have small-town values, and we can have access to information at the same time. We don’t need to be in Mexico and still have to use the Yellow Pages to find something. We can still have the convenience of being able to use the internet and find information, find access to things, and being able to have transparency, accountability in a small town without having that big-city feel. We can do it. The town should be there for its people. It’s literally called ‘the mother of all towns,’ but, if the people are its children, she’s doing a very bad job taking care of them. Very bad job.
“And our population’s going down. Every year our population’s going down. Our kindergarten classes are shrinking. If we were a business, we’d be losing money, and we’d have to be doing something about that or we’re going to go out of business.”
Some of her ideas:
“It would have to be done with the school board,” Duryee said, “but we have a couple elementary schools that, especially New Haven, have very low populations, and we could actually move those kids into the Mexico elementary school, and then, if possible, we could use that school (New Haven’s) for elder care, for kind of a community center, for child care, for a Parks & Recreation summer program, so the kids aren’t on the street in the summertime. We could use it as a conference center to make money for the town. Everything is a whole, and we’d have to work together. I’d hope to work with New Haven as well, because we’re both small towns together, and so, if New Haven succeeds, Mexico succeeds. We’re next door neighbors. We have to kind of work together. We have to be friendly. We have to help each other.
“I’m perfectly fine with getting along with people. And I am pretty good at it. I know that if I can’t get along with people, or negotiate, then nothing will happen. I want the people to be happy. If the people don’t like my ideas, then I’m not helping the people. My whole goal is to help Mexico. I want people to be able to see what the town is doing.
“My intention is not to change everything. My intention is to try to make things better or to give people an opportunity to say this is something that we could do. If they don’t want it, then it’s not helping. I’m trying to help solve a problem. But if me solving the problem is not going to actually help the people, then it’s not really solving the problem. So, my main goal is to help the people. And there may be a different way that I haven’t even thought of. And until I get in and talk with these people (the board members), who have been council people for many years, they may have ideas that I haven’t thought of. They’ve been doing this for lots of years. So, even though they’ve been doing it for lots of years, and every time I’m at the meetings they just talk about doors and things like that and bicker amongst themselves, they still have information that I don’t have. They have experience that I don’t have. They have life experience. They’re much older than I am. They have life experience that I don’t have. And so, working together, we’ll be able to pool our minds and possibly think of something that all of the people, or the majority of people of Mexico, might be ok with.”
She’s 40. She was a census field supervisor and a poll worker. She is married and has two sons, 20 and 17. Duryee has lived in Mexico for six years and is originally from Syracuse.
“I’m very much of an inclusive person,” she said. “I don’t think anybody should be left out.”
“I want to bring the Parks & Recreation program back for the summer. And that would obviously be on a sliding scale. I want to fix the roads. I want to bring the contracts back. Since we had a lawsuit with the county, the plowing lawsuit, I want to try to get our contracts back so we can take care of our roads, and we can get them fixed.”
On the plowing dispute with the county:
“I want to get that taken care of,” she said, “whether it’s taking the lawsuit off the table so that we can revise the contract and getting it taken care of, and then getting all the roads patched up, or whatever we need to do. But we basically need to get the roads fixed up so people can get to where they need to go safely. We need to move on from that. We have already spent more on the lawsuit than the bill was in the first place. And so, it’s silly. I’m about saving money. I’m not about wasting my money or the town’s money or the people’s money. I’m about saving money but doing what we need to do to get everything right for people, for the town, the future of the town. I’ve been poor. I’ve been homeless when I was a teenager. I’m not about spending a bunch of money and wasting it.
“I want to talk to Oswego Health about bringing a mental health clinic to the ConnextCare office in Mexico. We do need something closer. That could serve Pulaski. It could serve Parish. It could serve Mexico. We have issues like every other small town, but we have the ConnextCare office, we have buildings, we have space. We need to have something. So, I’d try to bring a mental health office here. And I want to talk to the legislature about getting more sensitivity training for the police about mental illness, because I feel it’s like a physical illness. If someone calls and says, ‘I’m having a mental illness issue,’ the cops should take them into the hospital. Your brain is part of your body just like your heart. And if it’s not working, you need some help for it. But when people ask for help, and they’re turned down, and two days later they’re in the park with a gun and so messed up, it’s a whole issue that the whole county failed them. And I think we all have to work together to try to help our people.
“I’m just tired of all the divisiveness,” Duryee said in closing. “We’re a small town, and we just need to come together. Whatever box you checked on the form when you registered to vote doesn’t define who you are. You are an American first. We all might be different in who we support at the polls, but we’re all the same when it comes down to the needs to take care of our family, and to love them, and to make sure their basic needs are met. I think that when we come together at that basic need of survival and caring for the ones we love, we have more in common than we have different.”
