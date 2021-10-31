Jim Bernys runs for Parish town supervisor

PARISH – Present town Code and Zoning Enforcement Officer Jim Bernys is running for town supervisor on the Republican, Democratic, and Conservative lines against incumbent Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips running on the independent Integrity line. Phillips was the subject of an interview printed in last week’s paper. This week, we interviewed Bernys for his views on his candidacy and Parish as a whole.
His message is simple:
“I just hope to basically achieve unity amongst everybody and try to move the town forward,” he said.
“I’m hoping to work together with people. I’m sure there are going to be instances where we don’t agree, and then once again it comes down to votes. You vote and you do what the majority says they wish the town to go in that direction.”
Some of the issues Parish is facing:
“A lot of them want water still,” Bernys said. “A lot of them don’t want water. Water’s always been a big discussion in Parish. So, that, I’m sure will come back up sometime in the near future. I’m almost positive it will reappear somewhere. And we’ll see, the board that gets voted in in November, which direction they wish to go. Personally, I feel that the village and town need water, and to get to that point, that’s where we have to sit down and have a lot of discussions.
“My term is only two years. I’m sure I’m going to take a lot of that time learning, as most new supervisors do. But with some members of the board that have been there a while, I’m sure we can possibly put that on the agenda. I guess I can’t make any promises. I’m not having a crystal ball that tells what the future is, but water’s definitely one of those items.”
On finances, he said, “Parish right now needs a good fiscal plan. We tend to tax people with no thought of the future as to why we tax them, why we raise taxes. We have to start saving. Our highway facilities currently need to be upgraded, and we have to figure out, basically, how to do that. How do we not overtax our people but still have money to build and grow?
“We do have a surplus. Unfortunately, taxes were raised to have a surplus that isn’t earmarked for anything. The surplus is just a general fund to save for a rainy day in case your revenues don’t come in, and you’re only supposed to be allotted so much, 15% to 20% is what some people have stated. So, when you tax people for more than that…If we’re going to take money and tax it and say, ‘Hey, we’ll tax a little bit over time and in 10 years or five years we can have this town highway facility, then at least you know what you’re saving for. We were taxed and not told what it was for, which is why it goes into the general fund. So, that’s not a great thing. Right now, we have $400,000, which is great, but I think the people were overtaxed without any plan in place. I don’t believe they did it intentionally. I haven’t done enough to blame anyone or anybody. It just is a fact we have a surplus now without any knowledge that it was coming. I don’t think anybody saw that coming.”
Water seems to be a perpetual issue in Parish as does sewer.
“The town of Parish does not have a sewage system,” Bernys said. “The village of Parish does have a sewage system. So, it is a village entity, not a town. There’s always hopes to extend the sewage system out from the village. There’s always hopes. It comes at a cost, and that cost would most likely be borne upon by the people that would use that sewage system. So, if the sewage system was expanded out on one road, then those people that would use that system would be taxed for that usage.
“I believe you need a really good grant writer,” he said. “I’d be willing to find a good grant writer or some grant writers. It seems sometimes you need a specialized grant writer for certain items. Water was one of them. We needed a really good grant writer when we attempted to get water to get approved for USDA (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture) loans and grants. So, that’s something I could look into and work with. And I think once parish gets recognized in the county as being able to work with people, that will help people come in as well. It’s not the willingness to work with people, I think it’s overall attitudes on occasion. And with this better working together mentality, I believe we can go forward. We’re going to change that we can work in the county, and we’re going to work with people because we’ve got to do this together. We need help from our county representatives, so, we have to be able to work with them. We’ll be able to get along with him (Legislator Holst) I’m sure.”
How does he get along with the village?
“I get along awesomely. I get along great with the village. I am a village resident running for the town supervisor. But I am currently engaged in everyday kind of conversation with the village mayor. As the code enforcement officer and the zoning enforcement officer, as my job doing that, I have to deal with them on a semi-daily basis.
“The town of Parish just redid their zoning law in the spring of ’21, and so, they have done their best to make changes to that and update it for the current times. So, I think we’re good with zoning.
“I believe our highway department is doing good. Once again, we’re fiscally stressed, or we were. Of course, that’s the biggest position for money. So, that’s where a lot of our taxes go to. The highway department is the largest office in our budget. We definitely need either a new building or repairing that one. And once again, if I get elected, we will sit down and make a strategic plan to put money aside to either repair it if it’s not repaired by then. I know it was on the agenda to repair the building. I know they put bids out. I don’t think anything has happened. I’m sure our equipment is antiquated, which then goes into the budgetary process as well to determine how much money to set aside each year, and I would like to go on possibly a five or 10-year plan as we replace equipment so that everybody knows when it’s coming. The roads are antiquated as well. Once again, we’re financially stressed here in Parish, and that, I believe, we’ll have to take a look at as well. There’s a lot of things that need to be done in Parish, but as the supervisor, you only have ideas until the full board acts on those ideas. It’s tough to sit here and tell you I’m going to have new roads, I’m going to have new this, new that, when it takes five people to make that decision. We’ll have to decide what’s important today, what could be held off to the future a year or two or three years, and that’s what our board is for. I don’t make decisions on my own. Like I said, you can come up with an idea, but that idea has to be approved by a majority of the board.”
What about transparency?
“My office will be open to everyone. you want to meet with me, we can meet. We can discuss things. And then we can take items to the board.”
A common complaint voiced by the public pertains to the town board meetings. People can’t hear them.
“I think the current supervisor is looking into that,” Bernys said. “The cost is minimal to doing an updated sound system. It’s just there’s so many other things that I believe are more important at the time than doing that to the current board. They’re having some issues. I am sure that somewhere in the near future, we will fix some of those issues, because it’s not a very expensive expenditure. It’s just taking the time to put it on the agenda and discussing it and having people do the homework to find out what we really need. It could be under a $3,000 amount. I’m just guessing at numbers, but realistically, I believe it can be done for under $3,000, which if you have a surplus of $400,000, that seems like an important topic, it should be easily done. Getting people to do the homework on it, it’s really hard when you’re fighting all the time.
“Hopefully, all the Republicans that are on the Republican line can win,” he said. “There’s also one Democrat who’s been doing a good job lately as well. That’s Mr. John Dunham. He’s doing good, and I could get along with everybody. The Democrats have endorsed me, so, it just shows that they’re willing to stand behind me as well. So, that’s a great thing for Parish. I am hoping to become Parish as a positive town and not always in the newspapers as negative. Good news would be great.
“I’m just going to run for this and hopefully make Parish a better place.”
And Bernys concluded with this:
“I try very hard not to get dirty,” he said. “Leave it clean. My mother always told me, if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all, so most of the time I don’t say anything at all.”
