John Mannion re-elected to NY’s state senate by 10 votes over Republican Rebecca Shiroff

New York State Senator John Mannion. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

OSWEGO and ONONDAGA COUNTIES – What may well be the closest race in New York State Senate history is over. After 41 days of counting and recounting votes by both counties’ Boards of Election, Democrat John Mannion has officially defeated Republican Rebecca Shiroff by 10 votes out of approximately 120,000 cast for the 50th District senate seat as ruled Monday, Dec. 19 by State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte.

“With no more votes left to count this race is over and I’m honored to have been re-elected to represent in the New York State Senate the place that my family and I have lived in and loved our entire lives,” Mannion said in a press release Monday evening. “I am grateful for the support and confidence in my leadership from everyone who participated in this election in Onondaga and Oswego counties.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.