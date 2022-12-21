John Mannion re-elected to NY’s state senate by 10 votes over Republican Rebecca Shiroff

OSWEGO and ONONDAGA COUNTIES – What may well be the closest race in New York State Senate history is over. After 41 days of counting and recounting votes by both counties’ Boards of Election, Democrat John Mannion has officially defeated Republican Rebecca Shiroff by 10 votes out of approximately 120,000 cast for the 50th District senate seat as ruled Monday, Dec. 19 by State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte.
“With no more votes left to count this race is over and I’m honored to have been re-elected to represent in the New York State Senate the place that my family and I have lived in and loved our entire lives,” Mannion said in a press release Monday evening. “I am grateful for the support and confidence in my leadership from everyone who participated in this election in Onondaga and Oswego counties.
“Voters should have total confidence in the outcome which upholds the principles of fair elections that are the cornerstone of this country.
“We have moved methodically through all the steps and procedures for an election this close with complete transparency and a literal seat at the table for all sides. I want to thank all the volunteers and Board of Elections employees who spent many hours and days doing the meticulous work required in a hand recount.
“With the end of the campaign season, it is time to refocus on the serious work that’s required to address the challenges and opportunities we face – and to do it together.
“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and continue to deliver great things for my constituents and all of Central New York including making Micron a success, having excellent schools, safe communities, a robust economy, a clean environment, reliable energy, and an unwavering support for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.”
Republican candidate Rebecca Shiroff issued her congratulations and well-wishes in a statement Monday not long after the official ruling came down. In a call with her this Tuesday morning, Shiroff spoke of her decision not to appeal the judge’s ruling and of the many calls she’s received from voters of both parties thanking her for taking that high road. There is much more to that conversation, and it will be published next week in a story of its own. For now, here is her concession statement:
“Getting to know the people of the 50th Senate District has been an incredible experience,” Shiroff said. “This race has proven how important it is to make your voice heard and how important every single vote is. I want to thank my family, team, and all of my amazing supporters. I would not be here without all of you. This campaign has always been about you, the people. While we are disappointed about the result of this senate race, I am committed to continuing the fight to give a voice to the people of Central New York. I wish Senator John Mannion all the best and look forward to opportunities to serve my community in the future.”
Mannion spoke with me within the hour of being notified of his victory. Here is that interview:
Is it over? Have you officially won?, I asked.
“Yes. It’s 10 votes. I’m up 10,” Mannion replied. “The judge ruled on the ballots. The Boards of Elections have been directed to certify, and Rebecca Shiroff called me and wished me well.
“I am the only Democratic senator who won in a majority-Republican voter enrollment district,” he continued. “There’s 5,000 more Republicans and Conservatives in the district. I care about central New York. I know the new parts of my district pretty well. I’m looking forward to working with everybody up there, including elected officials. I pride myself on working with members of both parties, and I have and will continue to do so. I have an important voice. I’m in the majority conference. And one thing I did last year was pass the Green Chips initiative. That’s going to mean a lot of good jobs for Oswego County and beyond.
“The rumor is,” he said, “it’s the closest ever in the Senate. My majority leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, just called and congratulated me. Every election’s been a close one, so I’m used to it, but we just keep forging ahead. I’m happy I get to do some work for the area for two more years, and we’ve got a lot of big things. I feel like we’re certainly on the upswing in the area. It’s a great place. People who move here love it. We’re proud of it. I would have felt like I’d left things undone had it been over, but if it had, we would have moved on, and it would have been fine, but we are happy that we get to come back and do more good things for, honestly, a lot of new towns in the district, but places I know well.”
This news must have taken quite a load off your mind. Now your future is clear.
The decision came out “just shortly before five o’clock,” Mannion said. “Judge DelConte notified the Boards of Elections and both campaigns, and that’s how I heard. It’s only been about an hour.
“If it’s Nov. 8th, I’ve got some moves to make and decisions to make and choices,” Mannion concluded. “But here we sit on December 19th, and we didn’t have that level of certainty. So, now I do. I spoke with many of my colleagues before I got the news today, and they’re looking forward to having me back, and I’m looking forward to work with them. We’ve got a lot of business to take care of.”
