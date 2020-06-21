John Sullivan and the Democratic primary

OSWEGO – Former Oswego Mayor John Sullivan told me the other day, I will win the Pulitzer Prize if I can coherently explain the ungodly complexity of the upcoming NY Democratic presidential primary to be held June 23. So, here goes.
First of all, what I’m about to detail applies only to those Democrats in the 24th (Katko) congressional district.
As you may have heard, Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. As everyone else who was running against him has dropped out, there were calls to simply cancel the primary. Former presidential candidate and New Yorker Andrew Yang sued to prevent that. Even though their preferred presidential candidate is no longer running, Yang argued, Democrats still have the right to vote for him or her in the primary. The courts agreed.
So, it is affirmed, Democrats do have that right. And so, those former candidates who qualified to run in the NY primary will appear on the ballot.
There could be a number of reasons someone would vote for someone other than Joe Biden. Perhaps they don’t like Biden, or perhaps they were so enthralled with their original choice, they still want to show that support. But John Sullivan has another reason. You see, when you vote for a candidate, you also have the opportunity to vote for a delegate to the national convention, and John Sullivan wants to be that delegate. But it’s really not that simple.
Delegates are bound to vote for a certain candidate on the first ballot at a presidential nominating convention. John Sullivan originally supported Pete Buttigieg and is therefore pledged to vote for him were Sullivan to go to the convention. After the first ballot, all commitments are no longer binding.
Pete Buttigieg has already come out in support of Joe Biden and therefore, his delegates (e.g., John Sullivan) would most likely wind up voting for Biden anyway. So then, voter, why not just vote for Joe Biden in the first place?
The answer to this question is John Sullivan’s reason to vote for Pete Buttigieg. According to the rules, unless Buttigieg receives 15% of the primary vote, none of his delegates will be going to the convention whether you voted for them or not. In order for John Sullivan to get to this year’s convention, and by the way, this would be his third, Pete Buttigieg must get that 15% of the vote, and John Sullivan must be among the highest vote-getting delegates running. But remember, if Buttigieg doesn’t hit that 15% mark, Sullivan’s watching the convention on TV whether you voted for him or not.
Therefore, John Sullivan is asking that Democrats vote for Pete Buttigieg, who supports Biden anyway, rather than just vote for Biden in the first place.
“I think I could be an advantage to this area and may be more qualified by virtue of my experience,” said Sullivan, who has served not only as mayor but also as a county legislator and as the co-chair of the state Democratic party. “I clearly would be happy to support Biden, and a lot of my fellow Oswegonians would feel more comfortable having someone who’s preference they kind of know, and whose profile they’re familiar with, representing them.”
The primary is June 23. You may vote in person or by absentee ballot if you applied for one.
