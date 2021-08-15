Join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 18

SYRACUSE - The Alzheimer’s Association invites residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Sept. 12 at Thompson Park in Watertown.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
While plans are moving forward to host the North Country Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
“We are thrilled to be back in person this year at a location we know well, having staged this event at Thompson Park in the past,” said Catherine James, chapter executive for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Our committee and staff are working hard to create an experience that is meaningful, inspiring and safe for all individuals to participate.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and over 1 million caregivers.
It’s one of five Walks in Central New York this fall, with events taking place in Dryden (Sept. 12), Owego (Sept. 19), Rome (Sept. 25), and Syracuse (Sept. 26).
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.
