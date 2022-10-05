Join the conversation - Oswego County Health Department needs help

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to focus on public health and is looking for input from those people it serves. It has created an anonymous survey to collect information about community health from the public.

The health department is looking at bringing back programs it was not able to offer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finding new evidence-based programs to better address community needs. Survey results will help identify the most important community needs based on feedback from the people living in it. Those results will help set priorities in its program planning process.

