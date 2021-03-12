CENTRAL SQUARE — Katie Hart has unknowingly been pushing Julia Mann to reach her loftiest goal for more than seven years.
Mann became the all-time leading scorer in Central Square varsity girls and boys basketball history by surpassing Hart’s previous record of 1,378 points during a victory on Feb. 27 at Oswego High School.
Mann, the Redhawks senior and fifth-year varsity guard, entered this week with more than 1,400 career points.
For Mann, the achievement marked the culmination of a mission she established after going to a varsity girls basketball game in fifth grade and being mesmerized by the balls in the trophy case at Paul V. Moore High School, zoning in on one that read: ‘Katie Hart, 1,378.’
“I saw those balls in that trophy case and I was like: ‘I want to do that someday, I want to be in there,’” said Mann, who kept a list of Central Square 1,000-point scorers as motivation growing up.
“So, I mean, for years now, I’ve been working towards that and to finally be able to break the record was a great feeling,” she added. “I have definitely looked up to (Hart), she’s been the leading scorer and I’ve just been shooting for her record. She has played a big role in it and I guess she didn’t even really know it.”
Mann met Hart for the first time earlier this month at Paul V. Moore High School.
The duo of top scorers in school history spoke about the achievement, shared stories about the pressure approaching the milestone, and memorable moments in their respective decorated careers.
“It’s exciting that another female was able to keep that record growing, and that was really a point of pride for me that I held not only the girls record but the school record,” Hart said. “The fact that she’s able to kind of keep that out of reach, I held it for 13 years, so if she’s able to keep it that long or longer, it would be awesome.”
Mann hit her milestone bucket in the fourth quarter when she stole the ball from an Oswego player around half court and took it for a layup on the other end. The game was stopped as teammates rushed the court to celebrate and exchange hugs.
Mann was presented a banner to commemorate the accomplishment and Oswego High School coaches let her keep the game ball. Central Square coach Kevin Brazell said that Mann’s teammates were equally excited and anxious as they updated him on the point total each time Mann scored that game.
“Everybody wanted her to break it, and everybody was just so happy,” Brazell said. “When she finally stole the ball at half-court and ran in and made a basket, it was so exciting for everybody. … The girls were all on the bench saying: ‘She needs six, OK, now she needs five.’ They were all excited.”
Fans were not present due to COVID-19 restrictions established by the county in place at the time, but Mann still received a hero’s welcome. When the team returned to Paul V. Moore High School on the bus afterward, there were cars filling the parking lot, honking horns and holding signs for Mann.
“When I scored my 1,000th point, the stands were packed, so it was definitely a different environment,” Mann said. “But we were really able to make the day special. My loved ones made it special, my team got pizza on the bus, and when we got back to school there were tons of people in the parking lot honking and holding signs, it was really a great greeting and I was just so thankful.”
The school scoring record came with added angst leading in for Mann, who spent much of the past year wondering if there would be a high school basketball season. Once authorized, the prospects of a positive COVID-19 test or spike in positivity rates derailing the season loomed at any time.
In addition to anticipating her last hurrah as one of seven long-tenured seniors in the program, Mann was aware at the end of her junior campaign that she was just 82 points shy of eclipsing the record she had been pursuing for nearly half her life.
“I’m incredibly grateful to be able to play,” Mann said. “I really didn’t think we were going to have a season, and then a week before we found out and it’s like: ‘Wow, this is really happening?’ We were able to get enough games and it happened and I’m really thankful, because I didn’t think I was going to have the opportunity.”
Last season, Mann joined Hart as the only two players in school history to score their respective 1,000th career point as juniors. The two are now atop the list of eight players overall, including five girls, who have surpassed the career 1,000-point total.
“I’m just excited for her and happy that she got to play this year,” said Hart, a 2008 graduate that went on to play for Division I Canisius and Division II Le Moyne.
“I couldn’t imagine, you’re excited for your senior year and have worked toward these goals that you want to hit, and then something like a global pandemic hits to put a wrench in that. I’m just excited she was able to have a season and reach her goals.”
Mann has verbally committed to play NCAA Division III basketball for the United State Coast Guard Academy. She was also accepted to three other service academies — Air Force, Army West Point, and the Merchant Marine Academy. She also applied to Navy but had not yet heard back entering the week.
Mann was recruited by Navy and Air Force but made a trip to the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., and was labeled as the team’s top national recruit during a home visit by coach Alex Ivansheck.
“She loved the coach, she loves the players, she wants to go there and maybe fly helicopters,” Brazell said. “It was just the perfect place for her. … I’ll miss her, but we know she’s going to do great things.”
The Redhawks entered the final week of their season with a 7-4 overall record. Mann is one of seven seniors that have contributed to multiple varsity seasons, joining Morgan Ransom, Brianna Basile, Jessalyn Tennant, Camryn Humphrey, Hannah Havens, and Emily Schlueter.
Central Square finished 14-7 overall last year and lost in the Section 3 Class A quarterfinals, and had won at least 12 games in each of the past four full seasons.
“It’s really been great, one final ride,” Mann said. “We have seven seniors this year and we’ve been playing together since fourth or fifth grade, so it’s amazing just to be able to have this one last season. We’re making the most of it, just having a lot of fun and enjoying it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.