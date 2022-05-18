ONEIDA, OSWEGO, JEFFERSION, LEWIS, ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES – The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM), will host an event at South Sandy Creek in Mannsville, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The is part of New York’s Invasive Species Awareness Week (NYISAW), with events statewide from June 6-12. June 11 is also National Get Outdoors Day. At the South Sandy Creek Experience, SLELO PRISM has a full day of hands-on activities, demonstrations and a guided paddle.
The special event on June 11 includes a full day of activities based around SLELO PRISM’s Aquatic Restoration Initiative. The schedule for the activities is:
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Hands-on aquatic and terrestrial plant identification
• Mobile app demonstrations for iMapInvasives and iNaturalist
• Watercraft inspection demonstrations
• Underwater drone demonstrations
• Environmental DNA Sampling with the eDNA mobile lab
11 a.m.-noon Guided walk to view invasive species control and restoration work
noon-2 p.m. Guided paddle on the creek showcasing control and restoration work on the creek’s shoreline. Attendees will have the option to paddle to Lakeview beach to eat a bagged lunch (lunch not provided).
Invasive species are non-native species that cause harm to the environment, economy, or human health. Invasive species are easily spread by people and can have huge consequences when introduced to an area. There are simple actions that people can take like cleaning, draining, and drying their watercraft and equipment before entering a new body of water, cleaning their shoes before and after a hike, by not moving firewood and growing native plants in their gardens. SLELO PRISM developed the Pledge to Protect, where people can sign up for monthly updates on easy ways they can help protect their favorite hiking trails, paddle-ways, gardens, and communities from the threats of invasive species.
People are encouraged to sign up for the ‘Pledge-To-Protect’ online at iPledgeToProtect.org. At signup, they can select from five areas of action: Lands & Trails, Gardens, Forests, Waters and Community. After signup, they will receive information each month via email about a different activity they can take to protect the chosen area or areas of action in which they’ve pledged to protect.
