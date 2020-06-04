WATERTOWN — The New York State Tug Hill Commission is providing a free training webinar, justice court solutions for small towns and villages, from 10:20 a.m.-noon on Thursday, June 18 for municipalities in the Tug Hill region as well as others statewide to learn from the Tug Hill experience.
The webinar will be conducted by Angie Kimball, Cooperative Tug Hill Council Circuit Rider, NYS Tug Hill Commission, www.tughill.org and www.tughillcouncil.com.
Kimball has served as a commission circuit rider since 2012. Prior to her work at the commission, she served as a town justice for Redfield for several years. She has presented on the topic at the NYS Department of State Local Government Innovation Conference and at the Rockefeller Institute for Government’s annual local government forum.
She will discuss multiple options available to municipalities for shared services in the justice courts, some of which require home rule legislation and action by the State Legislature and some which require no home rule legislation and local action only. This session will provide details on these options and share several real-life
Tug Hill examples.
The commission’s issue paper on the topic is good background material, available at www.tughill.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/Justice-Court-Consolidation-Solutions-Final.pdf.
Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHgunBP3RAqC5M4x6kpvhQ.
