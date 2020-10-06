SYRACUSE, NY — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) announced Tuesday $15,011,000 in federal funds will be distributed to the Town of Scriba to support rural development projects.
The funds are available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which delivers loans and grant funding to local governments to help upgrade water and waste infrastructure in order to deliver safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities to rural areas. In Congress, Rep. Katko advocated for robust support for USDA Rural Development, including an increase in federal funding for the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program in Fiscal Year 2021.
The Town of Scriba will use this funding to finance the installation of a new sewage collection system, extension of sewer service, and the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility.
“I am proud to announce over $15 million in federal funding from USDA Rural Development will be delivered to the Town of Scriba,” said Rep. Katko. “The Water and Waste Disposal program is critical to improving water and wastewater infrastructure in rural communities. This funding will help bring clean water infrastructure to 945 families in our community. It is critical that we ensure Central New Yorkers have access to affordable sanitation and clean drinking water and I am pleased that the Town of Scriba will be able to use this funding to modernize its water infrastructure.”
