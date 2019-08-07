Kid’s can be the boss at arts market and craft fair

FULTON - The CNY Arts Center is looking for kid entrepreneurs to sign up for the indoor Kid’s Arts Market and Craft Fair. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Children and adolescents aged five-18 will have the chance to display and sell their crafts, or offer a service for a profit.
CNY Arts Center director Nancy Fox is delighted to be able to bring this opportunity to the youth of Fulton. “We have seen the demand for kid-focused art shows growing in recent years,” she says, “and many kids are eager to take charge of their future.”
“This could jump-start a creative young mind into pursuing entrepreneurial activities later in life,” Fox adds. “When you give a child the opportunity to create, you unlock a world of possibilities, as well as the confidence to achieve even their most far-fetched dreams.”
Participants can sell homemade crafts, paintings, handwoven items, or they can sell a service such as face painting. In addition to earning some cash, children have the chance to network with other young artists.
To learn more, go to CNYArtsCenter.com or stop into the CNY Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton. Registration is online only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.