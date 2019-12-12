OSWEGO - The Oswego Kiwanis Club will hold the annual kid’s Christmas party from noon-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Bridie Manor in Oswego.
Santa will be available from 1-2:30 p.m.
There will be crafts, goody bags, hot dogs, chips and more.
For any questions or concerns contact president Julia Burns at (315)402-0388.
