Kristen Nelson, plant manager at Novelis, to keynote Operation Oswego County’s annual meeting

OSWEGO - Operation Oswego County (OOC) will hold its 70th annual meeting at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, in the city of Oswego, on Thursday, June 16. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m.
The keynote presenter will be Kristen Nelson, the new plant manager at the Novelis Oswego facility. Nelson has over 15 years of experience in the manufacturing industry. She assumes the role of Oswego plant manager after previously serving in various roles within Novelis, most recently plant manager of the Novelis Warren facility in Ohio.
Attendance is predominantly by invitation. However, if people would like to attend, they must RSVP no later than June 1. Send a RSVP to kperwitz@oswegocounty.org or call (315) 343-1545 ext. 101.
