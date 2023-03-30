Kristen’s Kitchen to be guest chef at Oswego County Salvation Army

Stacie Lamont and Kristen Aluzzi are pictured in Kristen’s Kitchen dining room at Battle Island State Park. They will provide the Salvation Army Guest Chef public fundraising dinner at 73 W. Second St., Oswego, on Tuesday, April 4, serving 4:30-6 p.m. or until sold out.

OSWEGO - Kristen’s Kitchen at Battle Island will provide the first Salvation Army Guest Chef Dinner this year 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, or until sold out. She will serve lemon and thyme chicken thighs with whipped potatoes, green beans, corn casserole and a dinner roll. Desserts and beverages will provide by members of the advisory board. The dinner will be at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., in Oswego. There is ample parking, and the building is fully accessible. Masks are optional.

A discounted sheet of six tickets for the price of five will be available. The tickets may be purchased at any dinner and used in any combination at any of this year’s dinners.

