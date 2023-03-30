Kristen’s Kitchen to be guest chef at Oswego County Salvation Army

OSWEGO - Kristen’s Kitchen at Battle Island will provide the first Salvation Army Guest Chef Dinner this year 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, or until sold out. She will serve lemon and thyme chicken thighs with whipped potatoes, green beans, corn casserole and a dinner roll. Desserts and beverages will provide by members of the advisory board. The dinner will be at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., in Oswego. There is ample parking, and the building is fully accessible. Masks are optional.
A discounted sheet of six tickets for the price of five will be available. The tickets may be purchased at any dinner and used in any combination at any of this year’s dinners.
Kristen Aluzzi started her restaurant and catering business at Battle Island State Park in 2007. With a background in nursing and health science, she learned the food service business by working with her father. She wants her diners to leave “happy and full.” She favors fresh locally grown ingredients as much as possible.
The restaurant at Battle Island, with a view of the historic golf course, is open to the public from May first to November first, Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Reservations are optional and credit cards are accepted. The restaurant has a full-service dining area and full bar. Aluzzi also provides a beverage cart and snack shed on the golf course for the convenience of the many golfers.
Aluzzi and her 20 employees will prepare and cater a variety of events such as showers, weddings, golf outings, parties, and special themes on order. She features healthy salads, smoked meats, pizza, prize-winning wings, and burgers — Americana favorites of golfers and other hungry folk.
Future Guest Chef Dinners this season will be provided by Canale’s Restaurant on May 2, La Parrilla on the Water on June 27, Zonta Club of Oswego on Sept. 12, Press Box on Oct. 3, and Vona’s Restaurant on Nov. 7.
The Guest Chef Dinners are organized by the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army of Oswego County and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals and food pantry services Monday through Friday, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In February, the corps provided 476 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 303 in Fulton. It provided 73 Oswego households with groceries for 1,548 meals and 54 Fulton households with groceries for 1,260 meals. It also distributed nearly 700 loaves of bread and pastries.
Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
