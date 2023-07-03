REDFIELD — A Lacona man was killed Sunday at 4:45 p.m. in a UTV Crash near Little John Drive and Blount Mills Drive, police said.
State police said a 2023 Can-Am Maverick X3 side by side, operated by Charles L. Gronau Jr., 59, of Lacona, was traveling northbound on Little John Drive, at a high rate of speed, when he failed to negotiate a curve and exited the western shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.
