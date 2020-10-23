Lacona residency requirement snafu leaves village in limbo

LACONA – In Lacona a public hearing on a proposed new local law changing the residency requirement for appointed village officials has been postponed while problematic wording of the proposal is resolved.
Jill Mattison, Lacona village clerk since 1986, said the proposed requirement ran afoul of state law forcing village officials to cancel the scheduled public hearing. The proposal was then sent back to the drawing board, meaning back to Village Attorney Rebekah Prosachik.
All village appointed officials with the exception of Mattison are required to live within the village. As she works for both Lacona and neighboring Sandy Creek and lives in Sandy Creek, a local law specially tailored to her was passed in 1986 that allowed her to live outside the village but still work for it.
Now Mattison is about to retire May 31 and it was felt, she said, that exception should be retired along with her and a new law be passed in order that the village be allowed to avail itself of a larger pool from which to choose appointees. Prosachik, therefore, drew up a new law, extending the residency requirement beyond the village to not only include the whole county but also all adjoining counties. And that’s where the problem lies.
State law prohibits residency requirements that extend beyond county borders. Exceptions may be made but only with special permission from the state legislature. That could take until June and possibly even longer, Mattison said.
Meanwhile, Lacona wants to appoint a new village historian. Their front-running candidate does not live in Lacona and therefore, according to village law, cannot be appointed unless another exception to their present residency requirement is made or either a new law is voted in expanding the requirement to include the entire county or the village wants to wait until the state legislature grants them permission to extend the residency requirement even further to include adjoining counties. If the village doesn’t care to wait but still wants the residency requirement extended in accordance with state law, Prosachik will need to write up a new proposal limiting the residency requirement only to Oswego County.
An Oct. 4 public hearing on the proposed local law was canceled. Lacona now awaits the village trustees’ decision on how to proceed.
