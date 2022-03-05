Lacona’s Shelley Skellington running for Congress

OSWEGO COUNTY – While the Oswego County Democratic Committee hems and haws and searches outside the county for potential congressional candidates in the newly-redistricted 24th congressional district, Shelly Skellington, 56, of Lacona is running with or without their endorsement.
“I’m doing this because I believe in what I want to accomplish,” Skellington said in a recent interview. Nevertheless, it hasn’t been easy.
She said the Oswego County Democratic Committee wouldn’t allow her to present her views to them and ask for their endorsement. Elizabeth Passer, chair of the Oswego County Democratic Committee, disputes that, saying Skellington did not approach them for their endorsement. Skellington stands by her claim.
Skellington said the county committee attempted to recruit candidates from the 21st district, Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik’s North Country district. Passer said they are interested in one potential candidate from that area but have not yet endorsed anyone.
Skellington remains rather befuddled by her own county’s Democratic Committee making things so difficult for her.
“I feel like I’m in an abusive relationship,” she said.
Money may be at the root of this.
“She has no funds,” Passer said.
“Everybody knows that,” Skellington said. “That’s not a secret. That was her big thing to deter me from running because I don’t have any money. Well, there’s other candidates that do not have any money. It’s not anything that’s out of the ordinary. She doesn’t want me to run. That is the whole thing, because I don’t have a law degree, and I don’t have any money.”
The committee is also looking at a potential candidate from Lockport in the far western part of the 250-mile wide district that stretches along Lake Ontario from part of Niagara County in the west to Watertown in Jefferson County in the east. The district detours around, and does not include, the Democratic stronghold of Monroe County and as such, strongly favors Republicans.
Both of the other two candidates the committee is considering are lawyers.
Skellington remains undaunted.
Her experience, she said, is in “life and career and human services, with specific expertise in mental health, developmental disabilities, refugees, immigrants and disenfranchised populations.”
Healthcare is one of her major concerns and issues.
She’s helped people navigate the maze of health insurance, so they don’t “have to wait 72 hours or a week or be out of meds or be out of insulin. There’s got to be an easier process than jumping through hoops to get what you need,” she said.
The government, she said, “also needs to look at the working class people that do pay for insurance and still have difficulty and high deductibles, for example, my husband and I, our deductible’s $11,000. Who has $11,000?”
She also noted, “in all these rural areas, we don’t even really have an emergency room, you have to go a distance. There’s a lot of need out there you just don’t hear about all the time, and these people want to be heard.”
She hopes to be their voice just as she has been throughout her life.
“Ever since I was young, where there was someone that was developmentally disabled, they’d pick on him, and I’d stick up for him and walk him home,” Skellington remembered. “I always stood up for the underdog. I know what it’s like. There are a lot of people who are hurting and need help out there.”
An important problem she’s seen in this area concerns water.
“There are so many people paying for water who don’t have water access yet,” she said. And she worries about the cost.
“The debt passed on to the taxpayer will not be paid maybe by my great-grandchildren.”
Education is also high on her list, and she sees areas of concern that could be helped with the federal aid she would advocate for.
“Schools are another area of concern,” she said, “especially we saw how behind we are once the pandemic hit with our so-called technology. Even the private schools were just so behind and they’re like, ‘this is not an effective way.’
She said her daughter went from an A student to just passing. “So, imagine how many kids are like that,” she said.
“When I worked in case management, I would attend IEP (individualized educational plans) meetings, and just to get the kids what they need for special needs in their learning is a fight,” Skellington said, “just like getting a medication with pre-authorization, it’s the same type of thing. And if you don’t know how to fight, you’re not going to get the services for your kids. And it shouldn’t be that difficult because the schools are funded to do these things and provide them.”
Some of her views are conservative in nature.
“They always say tax the rich. First of all,” she said, “I don’t believe in that. Do you think that a lot of these rich people just woke up and they were born rich, or somebody handed them a pot of money or a pot of gold? I’m sure they’ve earned it over their years. Why should they take their riches and pay more tax than everybody else? It should be the same. You have an opportunity to become wealthy maybe.”
She wants to see people realize there’s a better way than living off the government.
“I think that if you do want to be on this system (of government benefits), you should contribute to society. Get out and volunteer in the community. Get out and give back. Get some of these people out and do some things, and they might see a better life and get out of that system,” she said.
And she hopes to encourage more people to vote.
“If you’re going to receive benefits, you should be voting because Democrats are the ones that keep these programs going.”
One program she sees as needing reform: Medicaid.
“Medicaid needs to be addressed,” she said. “It’s got to stop someplace. You have to live within your means.”
She’ll be taking her message to all 14 counties within the new 24th district, and she is very determined to continue fighting for the Democratic nomination. She has spent her life fighting for the underdog, may now be the underdog, but in speaking with her it is obvious she is a dogged fighter, and as this country has seen, when it comes to underdogs, anything’s possible.
