WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday.
The service forecasts that the heavier snowfall will be aimed at the Tug Hill plateau, with lesser amounts at lower elevations. Where the bands of lake effect snow are the most persistent, the service calls for 8 to 16 inches of snow to fall. Surrounding areas could see 4 to inches.
