Lake State Farm Agency donates family fire safety materials to Fulton Fire Department

FULTON – Janet Lake, State Farm agent, recently donated a supply of children and family fire safety materials to the Fulton Fire Department, which they will use as part of their educational outreach in local schools and local events, like Fulton’s Fall Festival. Among the materials are brochures and booklets entitled, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” and an illustrated story book on the story of Sparky the Fire Dog. Lake, pictured, displays some of the materials with Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. The donation also included a large banner on October as Fire Safety Awareness Month that is displayed at the east side Fulton firehouse. For more information, contact Lake at 315-887-4037. To learn more about Fulton Fire Department safety programs, contact Chief Howard at 315-592-5201. Steve Chirello photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.