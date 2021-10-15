OSWEGO — Travis Broughman sensed a renewed energy among the Oswego State men’s hockey team from the moment his skates touched the ice to begin voluntary captain’s workouts.
That collective feeling amplified with the official start of practice this past Monday and will carry through to the first puck drop in more than 19 months on Saturday night at the renamed Deborah F. Stanley Arena & Convocation Center on the Oswego campus.
The Lakers will host the Utica Pioneers in the first of two preseason exhibitions at 7 p.m. Saturday before opening the regular season on Oct. 29 by hosting Hobart in a nonconference game.
Oswego State is back after last season was canceled entirely due to COVID-19 concerns and returns just eight players from the 2019-20 team that last took the ice.
“The boys were hungry, they were happy, we had smiles from cheeks to ears,” Broughman said of the first voluntary player skate. “It was awesome, a lot of fun. I’m just super excited to get going and happy to have these guys around.”
Broughman is one of the few returners that will aim to lead a unit with 21 of 29 players set to make their Oswego debut.
Ed Gosek — head coach of the Lakers since 2003 who started as an assistant with the program in 1990 — brought in 15 newcomers for the 2020-21 campaign before it was ultimately canceled and added six additional incoming freshmen for this season. The six players that would have played their senior campaign last year opted to move on from the program.
All 15 players that joined the Lakers last fall have stayed on board throughout the trying year away from the ice and have all stayed in frequent contact with coaches and teammates since arriving on campus despite not getting the chance to gather until last month.
“The personalities are different, but everyone has connected, the chemistry has been pretty crazy and unreal this year with all the new guys,” Broughman said. “The way we’ve been able to adapt to each other and have fun with each other, they’re bringing a lot to the table, and hopefully we can add on top of that as seniors and returners on this team.”
Broughman is one of the few returning players that figures to be prominently involved. Gosek said that the coaching staff is entering with the most curiosity and intrigue over how the lineup will shake out that he can recall over his decorated tenure.
The extra year away from their players and unusually high roster turnover has presented a fresh start.
“Everyone really has a clean slate, and of all the new guys, what a great opportunity,” said Gosek, who led Oswego to a win in the 2007 NCAA Division III national championship.
“We’re excited to get playing, but also just excited to see what we actually have,” he added. “We like them, they’ve been awesome guys off the ice, in the classroom and socially, but hockey-wise to see what each of them bring and then trying to put the right pieces of the puzzle together.”
The Lakers finished 16-10-1 overall in the 2019-20 season and went 12-3-1 in the SUNYAC before ending the year with a loss to top-seeded and second-ranked Geneseo in the conference championship game.
Broughman is the top returning skater, tying for the team lead with 27 points on 15 goals and 12 assists.
Steven Kozikoski is the lone returning goalie and will contend with a pair of newcomers for No. 1 duties, while the Lakers coaches are eager to get a look at three transfer players from Division I teams on their defensive line.
“It’s basically like having a brand-new program,” Gosek said. “I’ve never experienced anything like this, but every team in our league is in the same boat. We see it as exciting.”
Oswego is scheduled to begin SUNYAC play on the road at Potsdam and Plattsburgh back-to-back on Nov. 5 and 6. The Lakers will host the Oswego State Hockey Classic to start the second semester on Jan. 1, and SUNYAC Playoffs are slated to begin on Feb. 23.
Gosek said that all involved with the program, including fans and supporters, are grateful to get back in the arena after the lost season.
“The year away makes you appreciate what you couldn’t do,” Gosek said. “You realized in a hurry how much you really love the game, love the interactions with the guys, the preparation. That’s the fun part for our entire staff and for myself and doing something for 30 years here at the college, I need that routine.”
