The season came to an official end for the Oswego men’s and women’s ice hockey teams on Monday when each Lakers squad was denied an at-large berth into their respective NCAA Division III championship tournaments.
The bracket was unveiled for each tourney during the NCAA Division III selection show Monday, and Oswego was not included in the field on the men’s or women’s side after each squad lost in the finals of their respective conference tournaments last weekend to miss out on automatic NCAA bids.
The Oswego men’s and women’s basketball teams were also shut out of national tournament contention.
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
The Lakers men’s team suffered a 4-1 loss to rival and host SUNY Geneseo in the SUNYAC championship game last Saturday at Wilson Ice Arena to end their season.
Oswego State finished with a 16-10-1 overall record and a 12-3-1 mark in SUNYAC play. The Lakers received an at-large bid last season for its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance since Ed Gosek took over as coach in 2003.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
The Oswego State women’s hockey team ended a resurgent campaign under coach Diane Dillon by suffering a 6-1 loss to host and nationally top-ranked Plattsburgh in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League championship game last Saturday.
The Lakers ended with a 16-7-4 overall record and a 10-4-4 mark in conference — doubling their NEWHL win total from a season ago (10-13-3 overall, 5-9-2 NEWHL) while posting their highest win total since going 16-8-2 overall in the 2016-17 season.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Oswego men’s basketball team was denied an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament just one season after advancing to the Sweet 16.
The Lakers suffered an 82-67 loss to host and 23rd-ranked Brockport Feb. 28 in the SUNYAC semifinals to wrap up their season with a 19-8 overall record and a 12-6 mark in the SUNYAC.
Oswego had reached the NCAA Division III Tournament five times in Jason Leone’s first eight seasons as head coach, including its second Sweet 16 appearance in four years last March.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Oswego women’s basketball team lost 14 straight games to end the season, including an 81-73 setback to Brockport to end the campaign Feb. 22 at Max Ziel Gym in Oswego.
The Lakers finished 6-18 overall and 2-16 in the SUNYAC after opening the season with a promising 4-2 start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.